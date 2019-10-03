There’s a mash-up of events around the area in the coming week, from auditions for a holiday play, to a cupcake workshop. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for a number of Halloween things to do, including all things haunted - haunted houses, haunted hayrides, haunted tours and more.
Dorset
The Dorset Players are holding auditions for their holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7 and 8 with callbacks 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Director Don Petersen is looking for 15 to 20 adult actors (ages 18 to 80) and five to six young actors (ages 8 to teens) for an ensemble cast to play multiple roles. Families are encouraged to audition.
The Players’ adaptation is a non-musical version of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens, but cast members will be singing Christmas carols throughout the show. Auditions will include singing, choreography, and readings from the script. They highly recommend getting familiar with the storyline and characters prior to auditioning. Performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.
For more information, call 802-867-5570 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
In the meantime the Players are presenting “Gaslight (Angel Street)” by Patrick Hamilton, directed by Janet Groom at the Dorset Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13.
The psychological thriller follows the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in London. While everything looks picture-perfect on the outside, behind the scenes Mr. Manningham is slowly driving his devoted wife Bella to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness that masks more sinister motives. Parental discretion is suggested.
Tickets are $12-$20; call 802-867-5777, or go online to www.dorsetplayers.org.
Mount Holly
Husband and wife duo Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California have been performing together as Four Shillings Short since 1995. The independent folk artists perform 150 concerts a year, traveling from town to town, playing music festivals, theaters, performing arts centers, folk and historical societies, libraries, museums and schools. They’ll be in Mount Holly presenting a Celtic, folk and world-music concert 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mount Holly Town Library, at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont.
The traditional and original music you’ll hear comes from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 world instruments including hammered and mountain dulcimer, mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, tin whistles, recorders, Medieval and Renaissance woodwinds, Native American flutes, North Indian sitar, charango, bowed psaltery, banjo, bodhran, guitar, ukelele, doumbek, percussion, vocals and even a krumhorn.
Admission is by donation; call 802-259-3707, or go online to www.mounthollytownlibrary.wordpress.com.
Rutland
At 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 the Rutland Free Library is showing the 1999 movie “Franken Pooh,” starring Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and Tigger in a Halloween tale for younger kiddos, which runs about a half hour. A monster cupcake workshop follows, with ready-made frosted cupcakes ready for the kids to decorate with things like candy monster eyes and sprinkles. No need to sign up beforehand.
For information, call 802-773-1860, or go online to www.rutlandfree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.