A little more than a week into a new way of life for a while, the number of online resources for keeping families entertained and occupied through the arts in Vermont is pretty remarkable. Here’s a roundup of some institutions you may or may not be familiar with who are offering some great virtual options.
Vermont Dance Alliance
If you ever wanted to try a dance class without actually having to go to the class, now is the time! The Vermont Dance Alliance based in Burlington is offering some of its classes online.
“During this time of artistic incubation, we hope you are finding new ways to dance, to create and to share your inspiration,” a recent email read. “Our Facebook page is being used to share dancer resources, and the VDA website ‘Classes’ tab can be used for online dance class and training offerings. This week, we also begin a weekly share of videos featuring each of the Gala 2020 choreographers and their works.”
The current online ballet class schedule takes place weekday evenings with VDA’s Chatch Pregger and Avi Waring, including Beginners Ballet Barre, Open Ballet Barre and Open Level Adult Ballet.
All online classes last about an hour and cost $11. Visit www.balletvermont.org for more information and to sign up, and www.vermontdance.org to learn more about the organization.
New England Youth Theatre
New England Youth Theatre based in Brattleboro offers online games, workshops and more during this time, including a free online workshop: FOP! “Fearless Online Playwrights,” with actor, director, playwright, farmer, letterpress printer, teacher and singer-songwriter Putnam Smith.
“Want to try your hand at playwriting?” a recent email reads. “Engage with others in real-time online writing challenges? Write a play that might get staged as one of NEYT’s productions? Or just want to goof around with words?! FOP is for you!”
Geared toward ages 12-19, it meets online Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email Putnam to sign up at putnamsmith@gmail.com
“Remember, when Shakespeare was quarantined during the plague, he wrote King Lear!”
Visit NEYT's Facebook page or go to www.neyt.org for more information.
Pentangle Arts
Pentangle Arts based in Woodstock is creating a Community Art Project.
“We know social distancing can be a very isolating experience for all, especially our young people who will be out of school for the foreseeable future,” a statement read. “While we are ‘dark,’ we hope to create a community of light by urging residents and students of all ages to make and share art with Pentangle!”
Send drawings, poetry, recorded songs or dance and creative movement to director@pentanglearts.org. The organization will then create a gallery on its website and social media platforms to share in the weeks ahead.
Artwork can be mailed to the office, which remains open: Pentangle Arts, 31 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091.
