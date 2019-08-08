Community favorite Art in the Park returns this weekend, as well as a family friendly movie screening with a twist.
Art in the Park
The signs started popping up around town last week, and this weekend Main Street Park will be full of the famous white tents for the Chaffee Art Center’s 58th annual Art in the Park Summer Festival. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland.
It’s one of Vermont’s oldest arts traditions, and this year features over 60 artist vendors, as well as specialty food, live music, and kids activities.
The outdoor festival features artists of all kinds, with work on exhibit and available for purchase. Familiar faces who exhibit every year as well as newcomers will have everything from oil paintings to watercolors to acrylics, mixed media, photography and an array of crafts including pottery, health and body products, candles, jewelry, hand-woven baskets, wooden bowls, birdhouses and much more.
Food concessions include specialties like kettle-corn and organic Vermont maple products, as well as items like sandwiches, desserts and fresh bread. Live music guests this year include Aaron Audet and Nikki Adams. And free children’s activities will be offered under the Chaffee’s main tent throughout the weekend, with art projects provided by Wonderfeet Kid’s Museum. A giant community art project will also be up, and ready for visitors to get creative with.
Admission is by donation. For information, go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
Movies in Town Hall
Silent film composer Jeff Rapsis is in his ninth year presenting classic silent black and white movies with his impressive live and completely improvised musical score. His movie screenings draw crowds of all ages to Brandon’s friendly Town Hall, which has popcorn and beverages available.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Rapsis will be showing “Our Hospitality” from 1923, a comedy-drama about a long-running family feud starring Buster Keaton, his real-life wife Natalie Talmadge, and Buster’s father and son. The movie is filled with classic gags and a timeless story that culminates in a dramatic river rescue where Keaton reportedly almost lost his life for real. Rapsis’ live music score brings the story to life with a unique music and ideal acoustics.
Admission is free (donations welcome); for information, go online to www.brandontownhall.org. Brandon Town Hall and Community Center is located at 1 Conant Square on Route 7.
The Family Room is always on the look out for low-cost, family-friendly, arts-related events in the Rutland area; if you know of one please email janellefaignant@gmail.com.
