“Circle the calendar, save the date, get a sitter and start stretching! DRUM ROLL,” The Footloose Fundraisers Facebook page posted recently, announcing 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Palms Restaurant in Rutland as its much anticipated next pop-up dance party.
Back by popular demand, the Footloose Fundraisers started last winter with four Rutland friends who are more like sisters — Karri Barrett Tomasi, Melissa McLeod, Jen Denton and Darlene Perry — were just looking for a place to go dancing.
“We’d been talking about (how) we’re not 22, we want a place to dance,” Tomasi said. “A fun, eclectic, wedding reception-style, but not at 10 at night.”
“We passed the days where we can go downtown at 10 at night, and it’s not necessarily a comfortable space anymore,” Denton said. “It’s loud, it’s dark, you don’t know a lot of people. Where could we go where we’d actually feel comfortable?”
“Instead of 21 year olds saying look at those old people over there,” Perry joked. “It’s their turn at the bar. I’m not ready to have my turn be over, but I do want to do it before 11 p.m.”
“We knew we didn’t have this, so we had to create it,” Tomasi said.
Then they had the idea to tie it into a fundraiser, and it took off. They chose a charity, found a venue and a DJ, and with zero advertising other than a Facebook page and word of mouth, and the first pop-up dance party was born last November. It raised over $3,000 in one night, which went to the radio station WSYB Christmas Fund.
Tomasi said the average age was close to 50, with a mix of 30 and 40 year olds, and some into their 60s. Some were dressed up for date night, others came in jeans and T-shirts. In videos from that night a room full of people are just going for it, dancing and having a blast, including Tomasi’s mother.
“This wouldn’t (have happened) if it wasn’t for John and Jerri Sabataso and Mike Coppinger,” Tomasi said. “The Sabatasos graciously waived any room fees and Mike is giving up any fee for his incredible DJ skills and service.”
“In the end we were so happy with the success,” McLeod said. “In the first hour the dance floor was packed. But the next day it was like, you guys, we raised $3,000. That was the best part of all of it.”
Immediately requests for more events came pouring in.
“Melissa had a great idea of picking a local charity to always be our focus,” Tomasi said. “One that doesn’t have an annual event or a huge draw.”
Recently they were introduced to Elizabeth and Alex Grimes, who five years ago started the non-profit organization Tatum’s Totes after the death of their 5-month-old son Tatum to SIDS in 2013. The tragedy led them to become foster parents. After several children arrived to them in stained and torn clothing, or with just a single toy, they felt they needed to do something.
Tatum’s Totes provides backpacks with items like blankets, stuffed animals, toys, books, coloring books, and toothbrushes. It covers nine districts, where every child receives a bag of their own to bring with them to their new home. It’s run solely on donations from the community, and it was the perfect fit for the Footloose Fundraiser.
“This charity is incredible,” Denton said. “These kids are in probably the worst situation that they’ve ever been in, and terrified, not knowing what’s coming next, and they don’t have anything. So to have something that’s theirs, for some kids that may be a first. That alone in my mind, if you don’t like to dance, you’re going to go anyway because it’s such a great cause.”
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” Tomasi concluded. “By just dancing your butt off all night and having a great time.”
The ladies are still in need of items to raffle. Reach out to them on Facebook if you have items to donate. For tickets ($15) and more information visit Footloose Fundraisers – Cabin Fever PopUp Dance Party Facebook page.
