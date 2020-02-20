For kids it’s story time, adults must create their own
By Janelle Faignant
Correspondent
Correspondent
This week one for the little kids, one for the big kids!
For the kiddosAnna Dewdney captured the hearts of millions with her stories about a baby llama. She introduced the first “Llama Llama” book in 2005. It flew off the shelves, and spun into a series, which sold more than 10 million copies. The southern Vermont author and illustrator sadly passed away in 2016, but her longtime partner, Reed Duncan, is continuing her legacy.
Dewdney left behind many projects in different degrees of completion that Duncan continues to usher into production.
“I feel really lucky to be able to continue her work,” he has said.
Duncan will be at Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in Rutland at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 for Story Time with Reed Duncan & Rollo.
Rollo continues in the tradition of sweet animal characters telling stories and learning lessons. He’s a good dog, but sometimes he does things that get him into trouble. A rambunctious, mischievous, and lovable bulldog, Rollo is a little dog with a big personality. He loves to chase things he sometimes shouldn’t — like the chipmunk headed for a wall.
The stories are based on Duncan and his real-life rambunctious bulldog, and the book’s easy-to-read vocabulary and lively illustrations make it perfect for progressing readers.
As Dewdney once said, “A good children’s book can be read by an adult to a child, and experienced genuinely by both.”
All ages welcome to this free event.
For the parentsPull out your glitziest, glittery garb! 0n Saturday, Feb. 22 Merchants Hall is hosting a BYOB Mardi Gras Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight. With cash prizes, a costume contest, dancing, appetizers, a social media booth, and a parade, it’s a special first-time event you won’t want to miss.
There’s an air of mystery around it. The details are being kept under wraps to weave the surprise element, but it will include special performances by a handful of local performers including Amy Littler, Anita Cocktail, Merchants Hall proprietor Jacob Patorti himself, and more.
“There will be many different styles of performers,” artist Amy Littler said. “There will be singing, dancing, drag performance and a special surprise. Some performers will be performing more than one number.
“This is my first pop-up performance, I’m super excited,” Littler added. “The performances will be high energy, and make you want to dance all night long. Everything Jacob does at Merchants Hall is fun.”
Tickets are $30, $45 for VIP tickets with extra space, attention, drinks and bites. Go online to vtmardigras.brownpapertickets.com.
