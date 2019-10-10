One for the kiddos, one for the parents this week — a Halloween party in a castle, and a zombie mixer.
‘Zombie Apocalypse’Would you consider a zombie apocalypse to be a challenge or a disaster? If you answered disaster, we’re gonna work on your positivity.
Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre is hosting a benefit performance and auction at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Southside Steakhouse with hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and the interactive Halloween play “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse.”
The four-person play centers on a mock lecture given by Doctor Dave, founder of the School of Survival, and author of “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse Dictionary.”
“It’s a lecture with demonstrations and skits of how to protect yourself and what to do if a zombie shows up,” said Kristen Hixon, the show’s producer. “There’s a strange twist at the end but we won’t say what that is. Our cast has been working really hard.”
The evening will start with cocktails and mingling in Southside’s special event room, followed by the show which runs about 45 minutes, and a DJ dance, with Halloween music favorites like “Thriller” and “Ghostbusters.”
Individual tickets are available as well as full tables, with a max of about 100 people and 10 tables. It’s a catered event so tickets need to be purchased by Oct. 22.
General admission is $40, $30 with student ID, $275 for a table of eight, costumes optional. Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at the Rutland Herald office at 77 Grove St. in Rutland, or online at https://802tix.com.
‘A Not So Scary Halloween’Wilson Castle in Proctor is hosting “A Not So Scary Halloween,” a children’s Halloween party, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with a lineup of activities including a dance party, games, pumpkin decorating, and trick or treating.
Kids can tour the castle while trick or treating, and enjoy a full afternoon of Halloween games, crafts, and festivities like a costume relay race with prizes, Wrap the mummy, bobbing for apples, decorating pumpkins, ring toss, corn hole, and a movie showing.
Kids must be accompanied by an adult, due to the popularity of the event and the games and activities provided. Come in your best costume for a chance to win prizes.
Advanced ticket purchase required (limited number available), which are $10 per person for both adults and children; go online to www.eventbrite.com. For more information visit Wilson Castle’s Facebook page.
