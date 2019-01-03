“The process of making a book happens in different ways,” Lizi Boyd says.
My ears perk up and the two extremely rough drafts of books I’ve started writing look up at me.
“Often I see images and then I follow along and listen for the story,” Boyd said by email. “Other times there is an idea, a story, and I work until I see a landscape of illustrations.”
The author of more than a dozen children’s books, including The New York Times Best Illustrated Book “Big Bear Little Chair,” Boyd’s vivid imagination and childlike spirit are all over the brightly colored pages of her books.
“The book I’m working on now has both the story and the text flying alongside one another, which is the most difficult, whittling images and words at the same time,” she said.
Boyd’s latest book, “Night Play,” was published just a few months ago, and she’ll be at Phoenix Books in Rutland, at 2 Center St., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, for a reading. All ages are welcome to this free event, which Boyd likes to begin by talking about the process of making a book.
“I’ll bring sketches, a black-and-white mock up of the book and a few of the printers’ proofs,” she said.
“Night Play” is a story about “stuffies” — her term for stuffed animals — who keep playing after Arlo, the main character, falls asleep. The title is a play on words — the story follows the stuffed animals who come to life at night in order to finish a play they’re working on. Vibrant drawings and playful text illustrate the imaginary world Boyd’s books tap into through her die-cut pages and striking gatefold.
“Most days I take a three- or four-mile walk with Story, my dog, before I go to work,” she said about her writing process. “The familiar paths and roads, the quiet, the nipping cold of now, winter, often inspire a wandering imagination to hear familiar yet also new stories.”
Boyd’s studio windows “are filled with twirling sky, faraway mountains and the tops of apple trees,” she said. “I love the big and tiny surprises that surround us as we change internally and externally with the four seasons.”
Her books are enough to inspire aspiring authors, young and old, but Boyd will also have a basket of markers for children to create something of their own.
“It’s wonderful to see how a book becomes a child’s (own),” Boyd said. “And to see them fly away with their own ideas and imaginations.”
Admission is free; for information, call 802-855-8078, or go online to www.phoenixbooks.biz.
