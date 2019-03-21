The long-awaited remake of the “Really Big Show” is finally here, and Castleton University hosts a one-of-a-kind circus you can take the whole family to this week.
In support of local talent
A few weeks ago, just after 5 p.m. on a Thursday, College of St. Joseph’s Tuttle Hall was teeming with auditioners. People of all ages were waiting for their turn on stage — grade school girls in costumes and makeup practicing routines, a 9-year-old standup comedian who left an impression on the judges, and adults with singing chops waiting for the judges to determine whether or not they made it to the final show.
“I was pretty nervous in the beginning,” said Chelsea Gaudet, 31, who auditioned with a heartfelt performance of “Stay,” by Rihanna. “But once I fell into the groove it was a fun adrenaline rush.”
The first-ever “Rutland’s Got Talent” takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Paramount Theatre, the re-vamp of the fundraiser formerly known as the “Really Big Show.” It’s a chance to see people you probably know on stage with talent you may not have known they had.
“I entered RGT to be involved in my community and also to get myself out there,” Gaudet said. “I sing locally at karaoke, but am new to the whole being-on-stage thing.”
The show has individual and group acts, a variety of judged amateur acts and non-judged professionals, and a cash prize. It benefits the United Way of Rutland County, which has been supporting the Rutland community in health, education and financial stability for over 75 years.
International entertainment
Billed as “a family friendly fun show where children of all ages can expect the unexpected,” Le Cirque Esprit Cordis promises breathtaking acrobatics and aerial acts with classic steampunk-era circus artistry.
Part of the world-renowned ABCirque, the show’s vivacious blend of circus arts, dance and live chamber music is coming to Castleton University’s Casella Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29.
The show is called “Spirit of the Machine,” with 90 minutes of original chamber music performed with a combination of custom-made and traditional instruments. The storyline is based on the Greek myth of Talos, “the first machine,” and was inspired by Cordis’ multi-movement suite, “The Only,” which features mechanical instruments such as a 1902 Victor Talking Machine, a large custom-made music box, and a pocket watch.
Presented in a gritty rock/punk aesthetic, with the background of classically trained members, Le Cirque Esprit established its unique identity by framing the contemporary music of Cordis in a tapestry of lights, acrobatics and aerial work. The result is a one-of-a-kind event Billboard magazine described as “sparkling moments that defy classification.”
Le Cirque Esprit Cordis presents “Spirit of the Machine” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Castleton University’s Casella Theater, 62 Alumni Drive in Castleton. Tickets are $18, $15 for alumni and seniors, $12 for students; call 802-468-1119, or go online to www.castleton.edu.
