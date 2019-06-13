Late day sun, the smell of popcorn in the air and live music have made concerts in the park series longtime favorite summer traditions. Many towns have a family-friendly series with a diverse range of music. Here’s a lineup for the next few weeks of some nearby, all generally free or by donation.
Brandon
Nearby in Brandon, every Wednesday night in July and August, the grounds behind the Brandon Inn are the site for a free concert. Rain location is the Brandon Inn ballroom. All shows begin at 7 p.m. except on the nights the Brandon Town Band performs at 6 p.m.
The eclectic lineup begins July 3 with Gumbo YaYa — a rock 'n’ and roll stew of soul calypso, ska, reggae and world funk. At 6 p.m. July 10, the Brandon Town Band will perform classic band concert music before The HandyMen take the stage at 7 p.m., a Vermont trio playing blues, classic rock and New Orleans funk. July 17 it’s The Plumb Bobs, a creative mix of folk and rock; followed by Gypsy Reel at 7 p.m. July 24, for high-energy stirring music rooted in Celtic traditions and world rhythms.
Late-summer bands include the Eames Brothers Band, Vermont’s foremost purveyors of “mountain blues”; jazz singer Jenni Johnson, Enerjazz, and Two Cents in the Till, a contemporary string band with shades of bluegrass and old-time.
For more information, visit www.brandon.org.
Fair Haven
The Fair Haven Concert in the Park series kicks off with the honky tonk group The Starline Rhythm Boys tonight, June 13, and continues Thursdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 22. Inclement weather location is at the First Congregational Church.
The lineup includes Annie and the Hedonists June 20, the country group Wyld Nightz Band June 27, Enerjazz July 11 with big band music, Prydein July 18 with bagpipes, Aaron Audet July 25, and bluegrass group Catamount Crossing on Aug. 1.
There are four free ice cream nights, June 13, July 11, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22, as well as door prizes each night. Bring lawn chairs anytime after 4 p.m. on concert nights; hot dogs, soda, water and popcorn will be available each night.
Rutland
And in Rutland the Seven to Sunset Wednesday Night Summer Concert Series in Main Street Park will begin at 7 p.m. June 19, with Phil Henry and the News Feed. On June 26, it’s Miss Guided Angels, followed by Enerjazz on July 3, Rick Redington and the Luv on July 10 and Satin and Steel on July 17. Late-summer bands include The Aaron Audet Band, Steve Hartmann and the John Lackard Blues Band.
For more information, visit www.rutlandrec.com.
