Two unique, Christmas-y, family friendly events are happening this Friday and Saturday in Rutland.
Train ride to the North Pole
Last year, Laura Chevalier, her husband, friends of theirs and their three kids, ages 6, 4 and 2, were on the first train of the day — “a full train,” Chevalier said.
This year they’re going back for Catamount Radio’s one-day-only Santa Train on Saturday.
Specially chartered holiday trains run all over Vermont to Santa’s Village, but the Rutland train has a little something extra.
“We thought it would be fun to give it our radio spin,” said Glenda Hawley, general manager at Catamount Radio. “The Catamount Santa Train is a little different from the other trains that run throughout the state — it produces and presents its own skit.”
The train leaves from the downtown Rutland Amtrak station for a 45-minute ride to Santa’s Village. The all-ages holiday decorated train includes refreshments, stories, songs and more, with departure times of 10 a.m., noon, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m.
“It’s five cars, five rides, all in one day,” Hawley said.
She’ll be there dressed as an elf in white fur, singing and dancing while other elves serve cookies and maple milk from local Thomas Dairy. Santa visits each car, while Tom Donahue (BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont) dances in the freezing cold.
Hawley says the first year they ran the Santa Train was in 2009, and since then another car has been added at the suggestion of residents two years ago.
“We do have an autistic car that we provide for the community that we’re very proud of,” Hawley said. “Those families normally can’t go into that type of environment with flashy lights and loud noises.
“The best ride of the day is the last one,” she said. “It’s nighttime and everything’s lit up.”
“The Santa (is) awesome,” Chevalier said. “He’s legit looking. Last year they stopped in the North Pole and there were elves there that do a dance. The three kids we were with loved all of it so we are taking them back this year.”
For more information, go online to www.catamountradio.com/santa-train.
Gingerbread art
Art gets holiday-themed with creative gingerbread displays at the Chaffee Art Center’s Holiday Exhibit, opening Friday with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The 1890s mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to all.
Fun gingerbread creations and the return of the Chaffee’s Gingerbread Contest are part of the exhibit, with awards for a variety of categories. Oils, watercolor, ceramics, photography, mixed media, stained glass, sculpture and more will also be on display, with food and beverages available. Non-perishable food item donations will be gratefully accepted.
The Holiday Exhibit runs through Jan. 5 and includes a Gift Room with one-of-a-kind finds.
Visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org and the Chaffee Art Center Facebook page for details, or call 802-775-0356, or stop in to the Chaffee Art Center at 16 S. Main St. in Rutland.
