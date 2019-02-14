It’s kind of a formal for families.
The Wonderfeet Winter Dance for Loved Ones and Little Ones started a few years ago as a smaller event hosted inside the Wonderfeet Kids Museum, where families and extended family could dance the night away. Moms, dads, siblings, grandparents made it a night to remember. But it’s grown in popularity over the years, and it moved to the Palms Restaurant a few years ago to accommodate the growing crowd.
This year it’s being held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at The Palms Ballroom, 36 Strongs Ave. in Rutland in conjunction with the 16th annual Winterfest, which runs Feb. 16-24.
Rutland mom, Rutland Herald employee and event organizer Keri Franzoni says Wonderfeet is a community supported initiative and this is one of the ways the museum reaches out.
“It offers an affordable thing for families to do as an extension of the museum,” Franzoni said.
At $15 per couple the night includes dancing and games, and part of the fun of the event is getting a little dressed up. “The kids get dressed up and the parents are dressed up as well,” Franzoni said.
The target age range is around 3 to 8 years old, but “if a toddler is up and walking and enjoys music, that’s great,” Franzoni said.
The music is by DJ Brett Myhre. “He’ll do the train and things kids are familiar with, kid-friendly music, ” Franzoni said.
Couple and family photos will be taken for purchase after the event. But if you can’t make it this year, there are plans to keep the event going in the future, and lots of other events to take advantage of in the coming week.
“This is only one event of the Rutland Winterfest during February vacation week,” Franzoni said. “So, if people are interested in the dance, they should check out all the other things offered too.”
Family Ice Skating night at Giorgetti Arena takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 16 from, with free skate rentals while available, and hot chocolate. The Center Street Story Walk runs the same day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's story is “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins. You can pick up a map and scavenger hunt at Phoenix Books Rutland downtown and read pages from the book in the shop windows on Center Street.
And later in the week, Tuesday Feb. 19, Center Street turns into a giant sledding hill from 7 to 9 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids' Museum will also be free to the public from 7 to 9 p.m. with fun kids activities.
For more information about the Wonderfeet Winterfest, go online to www.rutlandrec.com/winterfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.