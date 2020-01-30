If you or your kids are interested in art, or theater, The Marble Valley Players are presenting “Vincent,” an intriguing, one-man show written by Leonard Nimoy (of “Star Trek” fame), based on the more than 800 letters Vincent Van Gogh and his brother wrote each other, in a rare personal take on the legendary artist’s life.
Beyond his famous paintings, Van Gogh may be most known for cutting his ear off, but the show reveals another side to him, and director Mikki Lane called it “a love story between two brothers.”
“There’s much more to him,” she said in a recent interview.
Local actors Frank Wright and Jamie Willis portray both Van Gogh and his brother Theo on alternating nights, at the Sparkle Barn in Wallingford for two weekends, beginning today, Jan. 30. (Willis performs on Jan.30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 7; Wright’s performances are on Jan.31, Feb. 6 and 8.)
“It (traces) the last 10 years of his life,” Wright said. “From when he’s in the coal mines, to when he becomes an artist and makes his first sale, to his death.”
The story begins the week after his death, and rewinds to his first hospitalization in an asylum. The staging includes projected images of Van Gogh’s artwork, and it received rave reviews when it toured with Nimoy in the role.
“It gives more of a blow by blow of what his life looked like apart from his art,” Willis said.
When asked what drew him to the role, Wright said without hesitation, “The script. Because of the emotional possibilities of the show.”
“I saw it as a freshman in college,” Lane said, “and the person who did the show, I think it was his senior thesis. I was blown away by the story. I just loved everything about it.”
Lane says the show is appropriate for ages 10 and up if they can sit still and watch a show and are interested in art or theater. “It’s very family-friendly.”
Despite the darkness surrounding the outcome of Van Gogh’s life, Wright says the show is also about “the wonderful work that came from it.”
“Each of the (actors) brings amazing talent,” Lane said. “They have so much experience being on the stage (and) they have good instincts. Even though they’re doing the exact same show, they bring something unique to how they each portray (Van Gogh).”
The Marble Valley Players will present “Vincent” Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1 at The Sparkle Barn, 1509 US Route 7 South in Wallingford; and on Feb. 6, 7 and 8 at the West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble St. in West Rutland. All show times are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Please arrive early for Sparkle Barn performances as seating is limited and this venue is not handicap accessible.
