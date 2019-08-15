Two nearby events just for kids are happening in the next week, one in Rutland, one a little road trip away, both family- and budget-friendly.
Live storytelling
A professional guest storyteller will be reading stories and all children in attendance will receive free books and free admission. The Wonderfeet Kids Museum and The Children’s Literary Foundation’s will present “A Summer Storytelling Event” 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the museum, at 11 Center St. in Rutland.
Danielle Monroe, executive director of Wonderfeet, said the first storytelling event they hosted was last summer, and its success encouraged the museum to apply for the program annually.
“We had 75 kids last year, which is a pretty big crowd for the size of our museum,” Monroe said. “Children get free admission to the museum from 12:30 until 4 p.m., and everyone will go home with free books.”
“The Children’s Literary Foundation makes sure to send books that appeal to a wide range of reading levels,” she added. “They want to make sure that any kids who come can find a book that’s interesting to them, so they send from pre-school, pre-reading books up through junior high school books.”
Last year a wide range of families from the community attended, from members that visit the museum regularly, to first-time visitors.
“Head Start, one of the local pre-schools, came with their kids,” Monroe said. “Everyone is welcome whether you’ve come to the museum or not. It’s a good event since we’re coming on back-to-school season, a nice time to refresh those reading skills before school starts again.”
For more information, go online to www.wonderfeetkidsmuseum.com.
Film Fest Family Day
Also new as of last year and back by popular demand, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is presenting Kids & Family Day Wednesday, Aug. 21. Three family-friendly films from around the world are slated, as well as film-related activities at the Marquis Theatre in Middlebury, with a special Kids & Family Day menu at the The Marquis Café.
The three films being shown include “Storm Boy” (10 a.m., 107 minutes, ages 8+). Michael Kingley (played by Geoffrey Rush) remembers his long-forgotten childhood on an isolated coastline, and recounts how he rescued an orphaned pelican. Based on the Australian children’s book, it tells a timeless story of unusual and unconditional friendship.
“Liyana” (1 p.m., 77 minutes, ages 10+) is a fictional story created by five children. They shape their individual trauma into an original fable about a girl named Liyana, who embarks on a quest to save her younger brothers.
“Tito and the Birds” (4 p.m., 73 minutes, ages 12+) takes place in a world gripped by an epidemic, a virus that paralyzes people with fear, shrinks them and turns them into rocks. Middle school whiz kid Tito and his friend Rosa set out to find a cure. From Brazil, the film plays in Portuguese with English subtitles.
You can also enter the Chase Scene Challenge, a movie-making contest hosted by local media-maker Kurt Broderson of Middlebury Community TV. Learn how to make a chase scene, then check out a camera from Ilsley Library and film a minute-long scene with family and friends. Finished chase scenes will play on the Marquis café screen during MNFF (free, noon) at the Marquis Café.
Film ticket prices are free for under age 8 and range from $5 to $15 for all others. Tickets will be sold at the Marquis the day of the show, along with hot popcorn, cookies, drinks and the K&F Day Menu available all day.
For more information, go online to https://middfilmfest.org.
