It’s New Year’s Eve and there are two ways to spend it — going out or staying in. Staying in is tempting, but if you’re up for going out there are a couple good family-friendly options.
Year of the pig
They’ve done it every year since First Night came to a stop downtown, and the Rutland Free Library is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve event for children again this year.
The short but sweet family-friendly event starts early with live music, kids crafts, face painting and refreshments at 3 p.m. in the Fox Room at 10 Court St.
“Parents seem to have the day off and they’re looking for something to do,” said children’s librarian June Osowski. “So we have a short program with live music, and this year is Year of the Pig, so we’re doing pig crafts. These are going to be pig noses,” she said, picking up a box filled with egg carton cups cut out individually, painted pink and fitted with elastic straps.
The event has two Year of the Pig crafts: bubble-pop hop and creative crafts with New Year’s resolutions. It’s free and open to all, and includes refreshments like big pretzel rods dipped into chocolate that kids can decorate with edible glitter.
Osowski says it’s probably geared towards kids under age 10, and in the past they’ve had upwards of 50 families there.
“It’s just a fun time for families in the community to get together,” Osowski said. “It’s nice because oftentimes we don’t see mothers and fathers; it’s either one or the other, but it tends to be a day when both mothers and fathers come with the children. It’s a low-key nice event. We’ve always had fun with it.”
Family New Year’s Early Eve Celebration is at the Rutland Free Library at 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 31. Free and open to all. For more information, call 802-773-1860 or visit www.rutlandfree.org.
Fitness and fun
Fitness Made Fun is doing its first-ever family-friendly New Year’s Eve event at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, with the tagline: “If you’ve been looking for something to do that involves your whole family laughing, moving and playing together, this is it!”
Featuring dodgeball, boot camp, ninja stations, obstacle and relay races, tug of war and limbo, the alcohol-free night is full of activities for kids of all ages, including a photo booth and some fitness challenges. It goes until just past midnight, “after we ring in 2019 with a dance party and countdown.”
“This is the first one,” said owner Tracy Tedesco. “We have a bunch of people who didn’t want to be celebrating without their children, so I thought it would be fun to get families together.”
Some 10 families had already registered, Tedesco said. Pre-registration isn’t necessary, but it’s helpful to make accommodations.
“But of course people can come the day of, that’s not a problem,” she said.
“We’re going to make sure we have something for kids of all ages to do,” she said. “We do toddler open gym and things for youth, a variety of things to just keep them busy.”
There’s also a DJ and a black-light dance party.
“Pretty much we’re gonna go with the flow,” Tedesco said.
Fitness Made Fun is in the Howe Center at Building 12M in Rutland. For more information, call 802-773-7325 or visit www.FitnessMadeFunVT.com.
