What do you get when you combine the blossoming talents and unbridled enthusiasm of more than 50 local young people, with a fresh new take on a classic story? The answer is Rutland Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Peter Pan Jr.”
Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, one of the most beloved family favorites comes to life on stage featuring an iconic score, as Peter and Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and begin the adventure of a lifetime.
The show marks the directorial debut for Luke McGee, 18. He’s a Castleton University freshman with six years of acting experience behind him, and his take on the production is one you won’t want to miss.
“I really wanted to give it a twist,” McGee said by phone recently, “while still keeping what people know and love about Peter Pan in tact.”
“I wanted to give it its own flavor, so I decided to turn it into a tropical setting,” he continued. “It’s usually set in a jungle but it’s always meant to be this mystical place.”
He explained the Native American influence in the story, “which is usually portrayed insensitively,” but in the junior version has been changed to a role called the brave girls.
“I decided to have the brave girls actually be Neverland itself — the flowers and nature,” McGee said. “In the Polynesian culture, there is this belief that islands are actually beings and living, breathing things, so I thought that would be a fantastic way to incorporate that — to have the brave girls actually be Neverland.”
“That’s one of my personal favorite things, and that’s just a taste of the new ways that we have been portraying this story,” McGee said, “but in a light that people will still be able to relate to and that will feel fresh and new.”
The kids are involved in every aspect of the production, from vocal director Charlie Hubbell, a Rutland High School Senior, to choreographer Cordelia Senecal, RHS freshman, assistant stage manager Sarah Bloch, RHS sophomore, and more than 50 kindergarten through eighth-grade students as actors.
“We have an amazing team working on it to make this vision come to life,” McGee said. “I think people that come see the show are in for a treat.”
Rutland Youth Theatre presents “Peter Pan Jr.” at Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Road in North Clarendon, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets are $12, $10 for children and seniors, and will be available at the door; for more information go online to www.rutlandrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.