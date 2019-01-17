Here’s why pottery is fun for anyone, not just for kids: Perfection is not the goal, creativity is.
You can mess up and start over as many times as you want to, mold a piece of clay into whatever shape you want, fire and glaze it and take it home with you.
Bowls, cups and plates are some of the standard options but you aren’t limited; there are dragons, cats — whatever suits you.
The Rutland Recreation Department has a number of drop-in pottery classes throughout the winter, including Pottery Open Studio, Family Clay Play and The Potters Wheel, that are open to all ages and cost a minor $5 a class at the Courcelle building in Rutland.
Pottery Open Studio is a no-instruction class where you can make something and take it home with you, with support from other artists. The Family Clay Play is for ages 14 and up and runs several times a week. You can learn to use a pottery wheel or brush up on techniques in The Potters Wheel class. And the Home School Art program offers everything from pottery to painting and anything in between for ages 7 to 14 for $10.
Usually the process is to come in, make something, come back after it’s been fired, glaze it and then fire it again and come back to pick it up.
There are three methods of working with clay: wheel, slab and sculpture. The wheel makes bowls, vases, cups, bottles, etc. Slab and sculpture involve rolling clay and forming platters, plates and tiles, sometimes draping the clay over a mold.
But the benefits of pottery go beyond creativity — it’s been said to enrich children’s lives in all kinds of ways, from fostering imagination and focus to boosting self-esteem and improving motor skills, and it gives kids a chance to try something new at their own pace.
The clay has a calming effect because it’s easy to get absorbed in what you’re making. And if your child picks out purple paint for a fish instead of orange, consider it a creative decision. They’re encouraged to think outside conventional norms, and clay is easy to handle and forgiving, so kids can learn quickly from mistakes and roll it back into a ball to start over.
Even if you end up with a lopsided vase or a purple goldfish, it still offers a sense of accomplishment and originality, something anyone can be proud of.
To register, stop in the Courcelle Building office at 16 North St. Extension in Rutland, call 802-773-1822, or go online to www.rutlandrec.com.
