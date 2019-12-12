Christmas is drawing nearer, and that means Scrooge and Santa are making appearances in several places around the area in the next couple weeks. Not together of course, but below is a roundup of events, including two presentations of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
Meet SantaOn Saturday, Santa will be making stops all over Rutland county. The Vermont Achievement Center (VAC) is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its 88 Park St. location. A pancake breakfast will be served and kids can write their letters to Santa and have their picture taken with him. The cost is $10 for a family of four, additional family members $2 each. For more information, go online to www.vacvt.org
From there, Santa will head to Phoenix Books from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where there will also be cookies and a holiday craft to make. This event is free and open to all ages, and takes place at the bookstore at 2 Center St. in Rutland.
Then he’ll head across the street to the Wonderfeet Kids Museum from 2 to 5 p.m., where the museum is hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 11 Center St. location. Kids and families can play for free from 2 to 4 p.m. and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday crafts and refreshments will be available. From 4 to 5 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will take some special time to visit with children who have special medical or sensory needs and might benefit from a quieter environment.
See ScroogeOf all the classic holiday villains, Scrooge might be the first. In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” bitter, aged, and perhaps misunderstood miser Ebenezer Scrooge’s cold heart warms, and he eventually learns to show kindness and compassion towards others after he is visited by various ghosts.
“A Christmas Carol” will be presented for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive in Castleton. Students, faculty and staff join together for the production of the beloved holiday classic, presented by the Castleton University Theater Arts Department.
The Dorset Players are also presenting “A Christmas Carol” at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road in Dorset, for three more performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The production includes traditional holiday music and dance. Tickets are $8-$18, children under 5 free. For more information or tickets, go online to http://dorsetplayers.org/christmas-carol/.
