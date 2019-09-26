There’s a daylong lineup of activities going on around the area this Saturday, September 28, and below is a round-up to pick and choose from.
8 a.m.First thing in the morning, the 2019 Walk for Children kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes until noon at Main Street Park in Rutland. The family event benefits children and encourages participants to walk with a child whose health and safety they want to protect. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
For more information contact Ed Bride, 802-229-5724 or go online to www.pcavt.org.
10 a.m.From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 12th annual Rutland County Humane Society Dock Diving takes place on Lake Bomoseen, where you can spend the afternoon watching dogs compete in a diving tournament, probably unaware that they are doing so.
You can grab some food and drinks from the Palms at Prospect Bay and sit on the grass to watch the festivities, which include raffles and an information booth with merchandise for dog lovers.
Practice jumps start at 10 a.m. and the first jumper will go at 11 a.m. Each dog will get two jumps, and then on to the finals. There will be prizes for first, second and third places, along with the longest jump and most comical. The number of dogs participating is limited to 45, so if you are planning to register yours, go online before the event to reserve a spot. There is a $15 entry fee to jump, and spectators pay $5 each.
For more information call the Rutland County Humane Society at 802-483-9171, ext. 208, email Amelia at amelia@rchsvt.org or visit www.rchsvt.org/event/dock-diving/.
11 a.m.At 11 a.m. Northshire Bookstore in Manchester is hosting a Kids Craft and Create event with authors Hilary Emerson Lay and Marion Abrams. One with pink hair, and the other has blue, the co-authors of “Art Sparks” are bringing some of their 53 project ideas to “draw, paint, make, and get creative.”
The crafts are based on their new book — a kid-friendly, approachable take on learning essential art skills — a springboard for building self-confidence and promoting independence.
8 p.m.At 8 p.m. you can finish the day at Center Street Marketplace Park in Rutland with a free movie. The 2011 animated film “Rio” is being shown from 8 to 10 p.m. outside, in which a penguin is washed up in Rio de Janeiro. It was nominated for an Academy Award and for Best Original Song. Bring a blanket, chairs and the whole family out to enjoy this free production courtesy of Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and the Downtown Rutland Partnership. To access the park, enter across from City Hall on Washington Street or on Merchants Row next to Kelvan’s.
For more information call Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, 802-773-1822, or go online to www.rutlandrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.