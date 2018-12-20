How did “The Nutcracker” become associated with Christmas?
According to legends, nutcracker dolls were given to bring good luck and protect the home. The nutcracker supposedly bares its teeth to evil spirits and serves as a messenger of goodwill.
The ballet, with its whimsical score by Tchaikovsky, centers on a young girl whose favorite Christmas toy, the nutcracker, comes alive on Christmas Eve and whisks her away to a magical place. It has been a Christmas tradition for decades.
I’ve been going to see it almost every year since I was a kid. I danced in it when I was young, my mother loved it, and it’s one of those holiday things that weaves a spell and makes it feel like Christmastime. If you’ve never seen it, here’s your chance.
Last year, Miss Lorraine’s School of Dance revived its annual holiday performance of “The Nutcracker” for the first time in 20 years, and this year owner Heather Brouillard says it’s even bigger.
“Around 80” local kids are participating this year from studios around the area. They auditioned to dance in the show, but “we find roles for everybody,” Brouillard said.
“The Nutcracker” will be presented by Miss Lorraine’s School of Dance at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
Brouillard is the granddaughter of Miss Lorraine (Gilbert), who presented “The Nutcracker” in Rutland every year during the 1980s and ‘90s. Brouillard was just two months old the first time she appeared in the show.
“They carried me across the stage,” she said. “It’s something I grew up doing.”
Last year, when Brouillard decided to bring it back, none of the old costumes or sets were available anymore, so they got to work rebuilding sets and in many cases hand-sewing costumes, which are now ready for future productions.
Last year’s performance featured dozens of local dancers and some of their parents, with the youngest in the cast 5 years old, and the oldest, a grandmother.
“Our long-running goal is to make this a community event and include all the dancers in the area,” Brouillard said.
She is in it herself this year, dancing as a mouse.
“It was open to all the dance studios in the area and has been a really great community event. It’s been a lot of fun this year,” she said.
