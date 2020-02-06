They say there are always at least two sides to every story, but this time, there are six.
In A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, four decades of a layered and poignant relationship are chronicled in the love letters written and read between Melissa and Andrew throughout the course of their lives.
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre is presenting the play during Valentine’s Day weekend, but there’s a twist. Instead of a cast of two, there are three casts of two each, and the show will feature a different couple in the roles each night.
Director Gary Meitrott, a Vermont theater vet, said he fell in love with the play, and described it as “reader’s theater,” explaining, “the concept is quite simple but not necessarily easy to do.”
“The playwright dictates quite strongly how he wants the production done,” Meitrott explained. The actors have the script in hand, and do not interact on stage with one another. The audience essentially becomes the character opposite the actors. But during early rehearsals Meitrott decided, “I’m going to push the envelope. So I do have the actors interacting.”
“I create a safe space where the actors are given a strong opportunity to let their guard down,” he said about his style of directing. “We’re all wounded from our families and culture; a certain amount of therapy goes into this. So, to me, it’s a sacred art and I purposely create a safe environment for them to step into another character.”
During the play the relationship between the two characters begins with them in elementary school, and follows them through about a 40-year span of time. Meitrott called it a beautiful love story, and an excellent fit for Valentine’s Day weekend.
“This man really steps up to care about this woman throughout his life,” Meitrott said. “And to me (it is) profound. It’s refreshing.”
The show features a different couple each night, each with their own take on the material, which is a great reason to see it more than once. On Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Sandra Gartner and Sam Baker are featured; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. stars Julie Redington and Andrew Hamling; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. features Susan Gladding-Heitzman and Thomas Hartigan.
“Love Letters” is presented by ART at the Unitarian Universalist Church, at 117 West St. in Rutland. Tickets are $22, available at the door, online at https://802tix.com, or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove St., Suite 102.
