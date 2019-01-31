A one-day pull from the Rutland Herald calendar brought up a list of things to do in the area, all today, Thursday, Jan. 31 ...
Tai chi
Tai chi is a mind-body practice that originated in China as a martial art, but it’s been said to help all kinds of issues, like depression, anxiety and stress. It also helps prevent a variety of health problems from arthritis to balance.
I’ve taken classes and really liked them. For such slow and measured movement, it works your body more than you’d think. There are two free classes for teens and adults offered by the Rec Department, at the Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension in Rutland. “Yang 24” goes from 2 to 3 p.m. and focuses on the 24-posture simplified form of tai chi. “Fall Prevention” from 3 to 4 p.m. focuses more on preventative measures for keeping yourself safe.
The classes are drop-in so there’s no need to register, and both are free, and geared toward all abilities. For more information, call 802-773-1822 or email info@rutlandrec.com.
Folk dancing with Judy
The Rutland Jewish Center is offering an international folk dancing class, with simple Israeli and European dances. You don’t need a partner or experience to participate, just wear comfortable clothes and bring dry, non-slip shoes to change into. The class runs 6:30 to 8 p.m. (if you arrive after 6:45 p.m. ring the bell) at the Rutland Jewish Center located at 96 Grove St. in Rutland.
For more information, call 802-773-3455, or email office@rutlandjewishcenter.org.
At the Chaffee
The Chaffee Art Center at 16 S. Main St. has three classes today, beginning with ukulele lessons 5 to 6 p.m. They say the ukulele is a little easier to learn than the guitar or mandolin because its strings are gentler on your fingertips, and it only has four strings, which makes chord shapes and scales a little easier to learn. The $20 class runs weekly.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Yoga for All Levels” with instructor Stefanie DeSimone runs every Thursday. The any-level class focuses on mindfulness and the benefits of the practice. The fee is $5.
And in the mandala stone painting class 6 to 8 p.m. you can create two mandala-painted stones from scratch. The geometric patterns in mandalas promote calmness and can act as a symbol, prayer, or meditation exercise. At the end you’ll have two handmade stones to take home with you. The fee is $25.
For more information, call 802-775-0062, email info@chaffeeartcenter.org, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.