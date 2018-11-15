When I was growing up, Star Search was the big talent competition show on TV. American Idol and shows like it are just as fun to watch, because no matter who wins, the surprise of seeing someone new, full of talent, is exciting.
Along the same lines, a dozen of the best up-and-coming opera singers in the region will be at Brandon Town Hall this weekend in a competition for monetary prizes, audience favorite and performance opportunities in the first annual Vermont Vocal Competition, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday Nov. 17 at Brandon Town Hall.
It’s being presented by Joshua Collier, 31, a professional opera singer and artistic director of Barn Opera. He says there are a lot of opera competitions throughout the country, but there is a misconception that Vermont is off the radar.
“I just moved from Boston to Brandon and realized this is not that far,” he said by phone recently. “So I want to introduce people and show people that Vermont is the most beautiful state, and it’s not far.”
“Josh is a tenor and travels all over the United States,” said Dennis Marden, president at the Brandon Town Hall. “He came into the Town Hall and said ‘I have to have something in here.’”
So Collier put out a call for all opera singers within 250 miles of Brandon.
“That encompasses New York and Maine and down to New Jersey,” Collier said. “I got about 110 applicants, narrowed down to 40, and those 40 people are coming up on Friday. They will sing on Saturday and be narrowed down to 12 to 14, and that evening will give a concert with prizes handed out.”
He set no age limit for the competition, saying, “I have a real problem with the ages. Opera competition upper age cut-off limit is 29, which for me, opera singers don’t really figure out how to sing until at least then. So I believe they are cutting off their nose to spite their faces by having such a young limit.”
Those who auditioned fell between the ages of 25 and 40. The top singers on Saturday night will be accompanied by piano and scored by a panel of three judges: Douglas Anderson, artistic director of Opera Company of Middlebury; Nicolas Giusti, conductor of Utah Festival Opera; and Lynne Craver, artistic director of Opera Ithaca.
Collier says this type of competition has never been done in Vermont before, and his enthusiasm about it is contagious.
“It’ll be an awesome concert,” he said. “Vocal fireworks!”
Barn Opera presents the Vermont Vocal Competition 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday Nov. 17, at Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square in Brandon. Admission is $8, $6 for seniors and students (12 and younger free), at the door. For more information, go online to www.barnopera.com.
