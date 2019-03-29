Carrie Gelfan, Westminster
I’m an artist among other things and have been painting for 50 years or so, and that’s what brings me here, I guess. I was old enough. I’m ancient enough. I started painting in college. The ’60s was a transformative decade, I guess. There were drugs, sex, hippies, non-conforming, doing things differently. You know — the ’60s.
RH: Were you a hippie?
CG: A little bit. It was more after college. I graduated in ’67.
RH: That was more around the time that all that happened. The Summer of Love. Where did you go to college?
CG: Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
RH: Oh, that’s perfect. Antioch was a nexus of alternative thought.
CG: It certainly was then. ... It was a good school.
RH: Tell me about your art. What’s your favorite medium? What do you work in?
CG: I work in oil. Oil paints in canvas and on paper. I also do drawings, charcoal drawings. And all of my paintings are proceeded by drawing.
RH: Why do you make pictures?
CG: I don’t know! You know what? I don’t do it constantly. It’s not constant. You know, I’ve always had day jobs. Well, not now, I’m retired. But I’ve always had day jobs. I mean, I was a real estate broker for 20 years until I retired. So not a whole lot of painting going on all the time. There would be periods when I would paint and periods with babies when I don’t paint so it sort of comes and goes, comes and goes. Often with that, my style would change.
Lance Richbourg, Burlington
I’ve been painting a genre, I guess, for the last 39 years or more of baseball players and that is because my father was a baseball player. ... I never saw him play. He didn’t get married until after his career. But ... he had a team when I was a boy, I guess I was 8 or 9 years old, and that’s the subject of my paintings in the show. Crestview — that’s the town that I grew up in — champions (of) the Interstate League, 1947. And it was the Interstate League because we were all on the Alabama line and there were about 3 or 4 teams in little Florida towns and then 3 or 4 teams in Alabama, and they played each other. Maybe 8 or 10 teams in the league. And my father was retiring from his professional career. He played about 30 years professional ball and 8 years in the Major Leagues. I was born in Richmond, Virginia, but I was raised in northwest Florida. That’s where my father lived. He always had a little ranch there that I grew up on. But I went to school out west. I went to UCLA. I was in Los Angeles for a number of years, taught out there at San Fernando Valley State College and showed at a gallery in Los Angeles, the Ceeje Gallery for about six years, and then I moved back to the farm in Florida, to work with my father with the cattle for 3 or 4 years, but I decided I needed to get back into the swim of things, so I took a job in Vermont at Saint Michael’s College in 1976, teaching art.
Mark Prent, St. Albans
I do sculptures myself. I’ve been doing that since I was 19 (or) 20 years old. Went to university, went to a fine arts program in 1966, graduated in 1970, and I’ve received a lot of grants for my art work including a Guggenheim fellowship, a lot of Canada Council grants in Canada because I grew up in Montreal, moved to Vermont about 35 years ago. I brought a life-sized figure with wings. It’s an Icarus — it’s like a falling angel, hangs upside down from the ceiling with his arms spread apart. The Icarus piece is part of a series called “The Angels of the Apocalypse.” A lot of my work, or practically all of my work has something to do with either a statement against war or against the despoilment of the environment, so they are for the most part visually tough pieces. Sometimes they’re just sort of hard for people to understand or to take because the emotional impact of the figure or the subject matter overpowers any kind of sort of what might be normally conceived of as an aesthetic statement or an aesthetic action that the piece has because there is an entire aesthetics to that kind of work because all my work really comes from creating a marriage between a part of the human body or an entire human figure and an object. I try to integrate the two so that they become one and they’re making a particular statement about something or other.
Joan Curtis, Brandon
I do four different things. I’m actually known for doing mixed media sculptures, and I did bring one to this show that’s fairly large. I also do acrylic painting. And I also do color pencil drawing on dark papers that are done in relief, and then I do collage, too. It’s actually something that I’ve gone through different spells of my life, doing the collage. I just revisiting it now. The way I do it actually, is I paint lots of sample pieces of paper with acrylic, hoping that somehow or other I can work them together. When I actually get to designing the piece, however, I usually have to custom paint the pieces. And then I’m really good with scissors. ... I have scissors all over my house and I’m really good with cutting. I would say that it’s the sculpture that I’m really known for because it’s really showy. I go from medium to medium. I get — I wouldn’t say bored because I don’t really get bored with things but I get irritated with the difficulty of everything I do. It seems like everything I do is very, very hard. I have a lot of artist friends who can whip things out really fast. I don’t do that. I just plod and I grope and it just takes me forever. And I whine, and I carry on a lot. I’m a complainer. I’m actually a reluctant worker ... and so it’s hard for me to get into the studio and keep going. I don’t drop what I’m doing. I’m very loyal to what I’m doing and just keep going even though I’m in pain.
RH: Physical pain? Or anguish?
JC: Just anguish.
Rutland’s 77 Arts presents an exhibition of new work by more than 65 Vermont artists in their 70s and 80s. The show opens Saturday, April 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 77 Gallery, 77 Grove St., Rutland. Visit bit.ly/77Plus0406 to see this week’s Street Talk video.
