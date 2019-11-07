Talking Pictures: Amalya Megerman

Inspired as a child by her grandfather’s artwork, paintings, that decorated her family home in Teaneck, New Jersey, Amalya Megerman, an October artist-in-residence at 77ART in Rutland, “always kind of had that idea,” that she would one day be an artist. She says, “There were a lot of moments when I felt like it wasn’t the rational thing to do, or it wasn’t the safe thing to do, and it was often encouraged that I should do it just as a hobby, but I always knew that I really wanted to pursue it.” She graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, where she studied anthropology, visual art and Chinese language and culture, then lived for a time in China before moving to Brooklyn, New York, where she lives and works as a full-time artist. Follow the links to bit.ly/1015Amalya to see this week’s Talking Pictures video.
