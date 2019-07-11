Chris Mendoza: “The circle’s important because it’s where we are. When you open your arms and you open your legs, and you just move around, you don’t go forwards and you don’t go backwards. You — basically — you just spin.”
“Working with a circular surface, for me, is really important because you’re centered, you know, you’re right in the center, in the middle and everything is all around you, it gravitates all around you. For me, it makes me feel like in order, you know, more like complete and more like solidness, even though sometimes we float around. I’m always attracted to circles. that’s why you see it in a lot of my work, you see the moon, the sun and some other orbs that I create, that I see sometimes.”
“We’re here to learn, teach, explore, create. This world is like a big salad. You get to pick every vegetable, every grain, everything that’s healthy for you. Also, you get to refuse things that are not healthy for you. Basically, you take good things, and you get rid of things that you don’t need anymore, that no longer serve you.” “You have to study nature to comprehend what’s going to be ahead of you.”
Visit bit.ly/0707Exactitude to see this week’s Talking Pictures video and more photos.
