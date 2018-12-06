Ed Kane and Ada Carty were happy in Burlington.Then they moved down to Rutland County from Burlington. And guess what? They’re still happy. This year they opened their shop, kind of a thrift store with some real antiques and a leather goods repair and manufacturing operation in the back at the intersection of River and Granger streets, crossroads of the world in Happy Valley. The store front, which was the longtime home of Lenoci’s Shoe Repair is once again in the leather business. Kane and Carty are leatherworkers and they also sell antiques and all kinds of cool second-hand artifacts of North American culture. Meet this couple and get a glimpse of their new hangout in this week’s Talking Pictures video. Visit bit.ly/1207TalkingPix to see and hear the story in their own words.
