In answer to the question, Joan Gamble, of Rutland, appropriately confronted at the opening of the Danielle Klebes show, “Aimless Pilgrimage,” at 77 Gallery on Grove Street in Rutland, asks, “Why not?” only with more elaboration. Klebes’ recent series of paintings can be seen at the gallery through Jan. 11. Visit bit.ly/1016WhyArt to see the video.
