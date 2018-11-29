Julie Snide, of Londonderry, was adopted as an infant, raised by a loving couple and grew up to be a well-adjusted adult. Now she works in Rutland as a banker. About a year ago, after experiencing ongoing health issues, she became curious about her birth parents. The state was no help, refusing three requests to share information about Snide’s adoption. On the other hand, there was the internet. In this week’s Talking Pictures video, Snide tells the story of the search for her birth mother in her own words. Visit bit.ly/1130TalkPix to see and hear the video.
