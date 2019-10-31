Talking Pictures: Lauren Peterson

Talking Pictures visits with Lauren Peterson, of Snowmass, Colorado, an October 2019 artist-in-residence at 77ART in Rutland. She says, “I kind of subscribe to the idea that art should be a way of looking at the world around you and providing a new context for everyday objects. So I use found objects and ... non-art objects to make painterly sculptures and installations. I’m still talking about the history of art in a way, but also showing you a lamp or a carpet, or whatever the object might be, in a new way.”
Visit bit.ly/1101LaurenPeterson to watch this week’s Talking Pictures video.
