Louis “Lou” Scott, of Rutland, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, and Manhattan, is holding forth at the B&G Gallery on Merchants Row with 121 of the 150 tabletop dioramas he’s built, largely to amuse himself, also to make sense of the chaotic world in which we find ourselves living. If you ask him — and even if you don’t — he’s got the stories, and he’ll tell you whatever it is you want to know, from the prehistoric world to the Exodus, to icebergs, hope, the warming atmosphere, the coming great extinction, the primacy of women and natural selection as practiced by the vanishing cheetah. Also why the Brazilian leopard is considered a sacred being among medicine men of the rain forest. He’s the subject of this week’s Talking Pictures video at rutlandherald.com. Visit bit.ly/1214LouScott to access the high def skinny more directly.
Camera and production by RH Alcott
