Victoria Covarrubias, of West Rutland, moved from Oxnard, California, to Rutland, bringing with her recipes for authentic Mexican food learned from her grandmother. Now she runs her own catering business, has a popular booth at the Rutland Farmers Market on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and sits on the board of directors of the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
Victoria Covarrubias
“We made a big dinner for my neighbors one day, and the one thing they said was ‘You know that there’s no Mexican food here in Rutland.’ And we didn’t believe it, so we looked it up, and only a few places came out. So that’s how it started, it was just, you know, an authentic plate here and there, and I said I’ll have to get licensed and be official. And that’s how it started, little by little. The farmers’ market was my first big step into the catering.”
“At the farmers’ market we sell taquitos, flautas, tamales — which go really fast — we started making four dozens and by 12 o’clock they’re done. I have people who come buy 8, some people buy a dozen. People buy one, then they come back and buy more. We make burritos, quesadillas and tacos, all made to order ... no tomatoes and no lettuce. If I have the cheese and you want cheese on your stuff, I’ll put the cheese on there, but that’s not how the original plate is. I have no problem adding it if we have it.”
