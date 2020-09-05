CALAIS — In this most unusual of years, the entire indoor exhibition “20/20 Hindsight” has been postponed until September 2021.
Instead, for 2020, Art at the Kent showcases a selection of outdoor art by several “20/20 Hindsight” artists. Starting Sept. 11, visitors can safely view these works on the grounds of the Kents’ Corner State Historic Site at 7 Old West Church Road.
Visitors are invited to enjoy original sculpture, installations, assemblages and the written word by a group of contemporary Vermont artists who explore historic trades and technology in new and surprising ways.
The giant clothespin sculpture created by Charles Ellicott, which sat on the roof of the United States Clothespin Co. in Montpelier 1897-1924, is the inspiration for a new work created by Flywheel Industrial Arts — Ben Cheney, Jesse Cooper and Chris Eaton — adapting three giant clothespins, and debuting at this exhibition.
These newly sited works accompany permanent outdoor sculptures by Vermont artists Thea Alvin, Leslie Fry and Chris Miller as well as other surprises by Art at the Kent curators Cindy Blakeslee (Bradford), Megan Buchanan (Putney), Trevor Corp (Wolcott), Christopher Curtis (Stowe), Flywheel Industrial Arts (Montpelier), Eve Jacobs-Carnahan (Montpelier), Chris Jeffrey (Montpelier), Kelly McMahon (Montpelier) and John Parker (Chelsea).
Please note the building is closed and public facilities are not available.
Visitors are welcome during daylight hours. Limited parking is on Old West Church Road, opposite the museum. Thank you for wearing a mask and maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from other visitors.
Art at the Kent is a partnership between Historic Kents’ Corner Inc., the Vermont State Curator’s Office and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.
This exhibit is part of the 2020 Vision Initiative of the Vermont Curators Group.
Art at the Kent has, for more than the past decade, presented contemporary art exhibitions that engage and challenge audiences by providing unusual exposure to mid-19th century architecture enhanced by the art of our time. The museum is a state-owned historic site, administered by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. Art at the Kent is a program of Historic Kents’ Corner Inc., a private nonprofit that has partnered with the Vermont State Curator’s Office to enliven the Kent.
Go online to www.kentscorner.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.