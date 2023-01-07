Vermont has long been to some the best in music — classical that it is — and this year served as a reminder, as musicians began emerging from the scourge of COVID-19. Of course, the most important story is that of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s ongoing journey as it seeks to replace its legendary and now-retired Music Director Jaime Laredo. More on that later.
The year’s most memorable performance closed revered Marlboro Music Festival’s 71st season in August. Co-artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida is one of the world’s finest pianists, but with her brilliant performance as piano soloist and conductor in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 with the festival orchestra, she outdid even herself. Her clear articulation and expression and deep understanding made the opening Allegro and closing Allegro assai was brilliant with joy, while the slow movement, Adagio, was sublime with tear-inducing beauty. I left the concert reeling.
From the sublime to the ridiculous, Opera Company of Middlebury’s spectacular production of Jacques Offenbach’s bawdy satire “Orphée aux enfers (Orpheus in the Underworld)” in June was more fun than any opera has a right to be. Director Douglas Anderson was a brilliant collaborator with France’s greatest comic composer, and only the gorgeously sung arias matched the “divine comedy.” COVID nearly stopped the production, resulting in the unplanned debut of the brilliant and sublimely funny soprano Ann-Marie Iacoviello as Eurydice. It was a joy!
The year’s most spectacular solo performance — sublime might be a better word — by a Vermonter or visiting artist was pianist Diana Fanning’s recital at Middlebury College in October. One of those very few pianists whose performances of large masterpieces actually explain the music, a musical sort storytelling, the Middlebury pianist’s performance of Franz Schubert’s Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959, showcased Fanning’s ability to make sense of a large complex work, missing none of its pianistic flair. She brought the same probity and excitement to works by Ravel, Chopin and Lili Boulanger.
We are fortunate that Fanning will be repeating her program at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Plainfield Opera House (information at www.plainfieldoperahouse.org).
A lot of glorious music is made at Grace Church in Rutland, thanks to Minister of Music Alastair Stout, a virtuoso organist, fine composer and superlative choir director. After making a March guest appearance at Brattleboro’s Epsilon Spires in a brilliant organ recital, titled “Wondrous Love,” Stout returned to Rutland to lead myriad programs. Among them was an excellent tribute to English composer Benjamin Britten, including his gorgeous 1943 Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, Op. 31, conducted by Stout. The audience wasn’t merely receptive, it was enthralled. Another showcased Rutland’s three excellent organists. (Those were among the many of Stout’s programs throughout the year, but they were all I was able to attend.)
And Vermont Philharmonic is back after a two-year hiatus. The state’s oldest community orchestra, conducted by longtime Music Director Lou Kosma, dipped its toes in the water in May with a brave performance of Brahms Second Symphony at the Barre Opera House and Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts. After two successful summer pops concerts, the orchestra returned to Greensboro and Barre for an excellent program of American music in October. Finally, the Philharmonic closed the year with two performances of its “Messiah” program, conducted by Lisa Jablow, in Montpelier and Barre — and this time using Mozart’s beautiful orchestration.
Vermont is fortunate to have its own piano trio. Unlike most groups coming together for a concert or three, the Champlain Trio — pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl — have been rehearsing and preparing for three years now, like the finest string quartets, and it shows. Last year, they presented concerts throughout the state, including the Plainfield Opera House, Rochester Federated Church, University of Vermont, and Northern Vermont University (Lyndonville), among others.
In their final program of the year (heard at UVM), the trio proved totally at home in the muscularity of Beethoven’s Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost,” yet continuing with the same refinement of the previous Schubert. From beginning to end, they played with barely restrained passion unleashing the masterpiece’s power. In particular, the slow movement, Largo assai e con brio, was so beautifully and intensely introspective, it was riveting.
They will be the soloists in the Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with the Vermont Philharmonic, conducted by Kosma, Feb. 12 in Colchester and Feb. 13 in Barre. Information about this and other upcoming concerts can be found at www.champlaintrio.com online.
Randolph’s Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 30th season in August with a performance at the Chandler Music Hall that illustrated why it is one of the best chamber music festivals in Vermont. The major work was César Franck’s Piano Quintet, a grand work that exploits the sound of the instruments. Pianist Mika Sasaki, a newcomer to the festival this year, joined violinists Arturo Delmoni and Michael Roth, violist Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss and cellist Peter Sanders in a cohesive and rich performance. Sasaki had the pivotal role in Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15, and Delmoni, Roth on viola, and Sanders restrained their passion, just barely, so that Sasaki could deliver.
August also featured an outstanding premiere at the Lake Champlain Music Festival at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester. Composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama joined pianist Anna Polonsky, violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson, as violist in her deeply powerful Elegy. No funeral dirge, the piano quartet proved to be a complex and deeply touching celebration of humanity that recognizes its tragedy and celebrates its triumph.
Of course, excellent chamber music was heard throughout the state. The venerable Craftsbury Chamber Players presented concerts in Burlington and Hardwick, while Taconic offered a month-long summer season of fine performances at the Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester.
Only Mozart operas combine hilarity and sheer beauty with extremes of both, and he never did it more so than in “Cosí fan tutte.” And Opera North reveled in these qualities in its ridiculously funny and sublimely beautiful July production under a tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. Conducted by Louis Burlot, the action was set in Andy Warhol’s studio in the tasteless ’60s, allowing for the comedy to be colored by the ridiculous costumes and the staging. The company also offered a deeply touching production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”
Barn Opera, Vermont’s intimate opera in a Brandon barn, started the year off beautifully with a production of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” that was absolutely delightful. It was beautifully sung, imaginatively staged and ridiculously funny. But the gods weren’t with Barn Opera for the rest of the year, as it was hit with COVID-19.
There was another incredible trio performance when three of this country’s stellar chamber musicians made their Vermont debut as the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio at the University of Vermont in October. Pianist Gloria Chien, violinist Soovin Kim and cellist Paul Watkins performed Beethoven trios at the UVM Recital Hall — and the audience exploded with its unreserved approval! (Chien and Kim are artistic directors of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival.)
Choruses are always big in Vermont. The Solaris Vocal Ensemble has long been considered one of Vermont’s finest choirs, but its latest program, April’s “Delightful Pairings,” conducted by founder Dawn Willis, revealed 20 disciplined voices that not only sang with accuracy, beauty and warmth, they delivered some very special music. Among the community (non-auditioned) choruses, the Mad River Chorale, directed by Mary Jan Austin, celebrated it 30th anniversary with an effervescent December performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria. (I wasn’t able to hear the Onion River Chorus, still reeling from the tragic death of founding director Larry Gordon.)
Finally, the VSO has initiated an international search for a replacement for Laredo yielding seven finalists. Last year, Akiko Fujimoto conducted the season’s opener and Peter Askim led the VSO Holiday Pops concerts.
This year, in March, Canadian conductor Tania Miller led the VSO in one of its best performances in recent memory, a brilliant Sibelius First Symphony. Julian Pellicano, currently principal conductor of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, conducted the VSO Summer Festival Tour in a brilliant program of mostly American music (though it’s difficult to judge a conductor in a pops program). In September, Sarah Ionnides led a potent performance of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. And in October, British conductor James Burton brought in the VSO Chorus for a luscious performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ setting of American poet Walt Whitman’s “Toward the Unknown Region.”
Where is it going? We’ll see.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times argus and the Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
