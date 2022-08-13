For 22 years, a most anticipated event, the Folk Music Concert at the Old West Church in Calais, has brought some of the best folk musicians and singers to this singular venue. This year, the 23rd concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, features Dominique Dodge, a harpist and singer with a long résumé of performances. From New Hampshire, Dodge is the first harpist to perform at this concert.
What makes Dodge’s appearance worth hearing, said concert founder and organizer Deb Flanders, is that “she has a passion for melody-driven dance music, and responsive, rhythmic accompaniment for Gaelic songs, airs and 18th-century harp tunes.” Dodge’s credentials include a Fulbright Scholarship and a 2012 graduate of the University of Limerick with a master’s degree in Irish music performance. She also holds Bachelor of Arts Honours in Scottish music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.
For those who have not yet been to the Old West Church, expect a unique experience. Built in 1825, this is a well-preserved example of a New England meeting house. The historic building has never been electrified so the concert begins at 4 p.m. and will end about 6 p.m. before the light fades.
The performers do not use amplification nor any electric instruments. The feeling is one of a 19th-century gathering with the audience seated in the pews in the 200-seat performance space. The church, set as it is facing rolling hills and fields, presents a rare opportunity to hear authentic music in an authentic setting.
The Calais concert has been organized by the singer Flanders in honor of her great-aunt Helen Hartness Flanders, one of the pioneers of folk-music history in the United States. The elder Flanders, a native of Vermont, was an internationally recognized ballad collector and authority on folk music found in New England and in the British Isles. Today, 4,500 of her field recordings are housed at the Flanders Ballad Collection at Middlebury College. Folklorists and musicians consult this collection frequently.
Deb Flanders has organized this concert series since the beginning. Her musical background is wide-ranging, singing rock classics with the Burlington-based a cappella group Mixed Company and classical with the Burlington Choral Society. She is currently a member of Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont. However, Flanders’ musical path has been dedicated to performing many of the songs collected by her great-aunt.
“I never in my wildest dreams expected such a long run,” said Flanders. “Back in 1999, I thought this would be a one-time event. It continues because people love the music they hear, the setting, the acoustics, the non-electrified presentation and the beauty of the surroundings.”
Joining Flanders and Dodge will be multi-instrumentalist and arranger Pete Sutherland, fiddler Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop, violinist/fiddler Laura Markowitz and Andrew Ryan on double bass. Sutherland is considered the dean of the Vermont folk music scene with many decades of music under his belt and a knack for discovering talent as he did with his former pupil Scanlon.
Flanders reflected recently on the origin of the concert and what it means to her and the many musicians who have performed here since 1999 only missing last year on account of COVID.
“Having a guest artist every year expands my experiences with folk musicians,” said Flanders. “It provided them an opportunity to perform in an acoustic space.” Musicians, she said, find this historic venue very appealing. “They love the fact they don’t have to be bound by their equipment.”
Flanders voiced something that each year’s audience has experienced: “Something magical happens here, the acoustics combined with the instruments in the space create the magic.”
