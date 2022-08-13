Edelstein

The 23rd annual Folk Music Concert Aug. 21 in Calais features harpist and singer Dominique Dodge.

 Provided photo

For 22 years, a most anticipated event, the Folk Music Concert at the Old West Church in Calais, has brought some of the best folk musicians and singers to this singular venue. This year, the 23rd concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, features Dominique Dodge, a harpist and singer with a long résumé of performances. From New Hampshire, Dodge is the first harpist to perform at this concert.

What makes Dodge’s appearance worth hearing, said concert founder and organizer Deb Flanders, is that “she has a passion for melody-driven dance music, and responsive, rhythmic accompaniment for Gaelic songs, airs and 18th-century harp tunes.” Dodge’s credentials include a Fulbright Scholarship and a 2012 graduate of the University of Limerick with a master’s degree in Irish music performance. She also holds Bachelor of Arts Honours in Scottish music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

