Vermont’s state motto, “Freedom and Unity,” also could be the mantra for the veteran rock group 311.
The Omaha, Nebraska-bred, Los Angeles-based band has long espoused unity — the title of one of its early anthems and self-released albums — and has maintained a steadfast independence during its 30-plus years as a band.
So, when 311 brings its high-energy and melodic mix of rock, rap, reggae and funk to the Higher Ground Ballroom for back-to-back nights Sept. 27 and 28, it should feel right at home in the Green Mountain State.
“Really looking forward to Vermont, that’s for sure,” said guitarist Tim Mahoney on Tuesday in an interview from a tour stop in Niagara Falls, New York.
“I’m a huge Phish fan and also a Twiddle fan,” said Mahoney about the Vermont-born and Vermont-based bands, respectively. “Every time I’ve been there, I’m always, like, ‘Man, this must be a fun place to live.’ It’s kind of right up my alley.”
The shows will mark 311’s first Burlington concert in nearly 15 years — since packing the now-condemned Memorial Auditorium in 2008. (The band’s last Vermont performance was headlining the 2018 Ciderstock festival in Middlebury.)
Formed in 1990 in the group’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, 311 (pronounced “three eleven”) is perhaps best known for some of its many Top 10 radio hits like “Down,” “All Mixed Up” and “Amber,” to name only a few.
The band’s 13 studio albums — starting with its classic 1993 debut album, “Music,” to its most recent release, 2019’s “Voyager — have sold more than 9 million albums in the United States alone.
And though the band has never managed to equal the commercial success of its self-titled 1995 album (aka “the blue album”), 311 has continued to thrive on the strength of its celebrated live show and its positive approach to music and life that continues to appeal to its sizable fanbase.
Case in point: The band has its own Caribbean cruise; its own cannabis product (a vape pen called the Grassroots Uplifter); and its own unofficial holiday, “311 Day,” an epic concert every two years on March 11 (3/11) in various locations.
Billboard has called 311 “one of the biggest cult bands in America,” while Spin dubbed them “rock’s perennial optimists.”
“We’ve been real fortunate that we’ve had a fanbase to support us and allow us do what we want to do and the freedom, creatively, that the folks will give it a chance and follow along with that kind of journey,” said Mahoney, 52.
“As time goes on, it becomes more inspiring for me and … I’m more inspired than ever right now — and thankful, really, to be playing music more than 30 years into it with this group of guys.”
One of the longest-running bands of original members playing today, the five “friends for life” include Mahoney; singer and guitarist Nick Hexum; singer and DJ SA Martinez; drummer Chad Sexton; and bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills.
In May, however, P-Nut announced he would be taking a break from the band after the band’s Caribbean Cruise in March.
“We’re still waiting to hear what P-Nut wants to do,” said Mahoney. “I can’t see him wanting to be away from playing music for that long.”
“It’ll probably be a slow year next year as far as live shows go,” he said. “But there hasn’t been any talk about breaking up or anything, and … I don’t think we’re going to just, like, replace him and continue on next spring. It won’t be anything like that.”
“We’ve gotta get it all figured out still, really,” admitted Mahoney. “If it’s something for him to be comfortable and healthy, that’s the first priority, and then we’ll figure it out from there.”
“You gotta be happy out here,” he added. “If you’re not enjoying what you’re doing — playing music or anything — it can be really hard. Especially playing music, you want to be able to put your heart into it and be positive and happy and channel love with it,” he said. “So, hopefully, we’ll get everything reset and be able to get back out soon.”
Mahoney also is hopeful 311 will start working sometime next year on a follow-up to 2019’s “Voyager” album.
“Everyone’s always writing music, so we have a large stash,” he said. “I have a lot of material sitting there ready to go whenever everyone’s ready to get at it. You don’t want to wait too long to get new music out.”
For 311, though, performing live is “the top priority,” according to Mahoney.
“We’ve always been a live band,” he said. “That’s how we’ve earned a living and survived over the years.”
“It’s really the connection with other folks and that human kind of interaction with a live show,” he added. “That’s what I love.”
Opening both Higher Ground shows is Tropidelic, a Cleveland, Ohio-based six-piece group that fuses reggae, hip-hop and funk. The band is touring in support of its seventh album, “All the Colors,” which was released in August and includes such special guests as 311’s Hexum and hip-hop artists Brother Ali and Krayzie Bone.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.