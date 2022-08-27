It’s been 30 years since the debut of the New World Festival in Randolph and this year’s lineup of performers is especially strong. The festival, a celebration of Celtic, Quebecois and New England music, has been a hit since its first year with its many performances presented in a very compact area of Randolph, its high-quality performance spaces, with its diverse music and other entertainment activities.
This year is no exception. From noon until midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, the area encompassing the Chandler Center for the Arts and nearby Bethany Church is filled with festival goers. There is a continuous list of performances, a fine and diverse food tent, a dance tent, workshop areas, children’s entertainment and street performances to keep the crowd, which averages some 2000, happy.
Festival organizers have gotten the parking and buses that bring visitors to the performance down to a T. Because the venues are so close together there is little chance that inclement weather will dampen the spirits of those who attend.
This year’s list of performers includes 23 acts and solo performers.
Headlining the day’s music are The Karan Casey Trio, The Alt, Le Vent Du Nord, Connla, Cantrip, Bon Debarras and Spintuition.
Karan Casey is one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters and a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene. Her new CD, just out, “Hieroglyphs” shows her broad range of musical tastes from traditional Irish songs to Bob Dylan and the blues.
Casey was a founding member of the seminal Irish American band Solas before launching her solo career in 1999 and going on to record 11 albums.
Casey will be accompanied by a pair of accomplished musicians, both members of popular Irish band Beoga. Niamh Dunne (fiddle, vocals) comes from a rich family heritage of Irish traditional music, and Seán Óg Graham (guitar) is a talented arranger, composer and producer who is in great demand as an accompanist.
The beautiful mountain Knocknarea in Ireland’s County Sligo is said to be the final resting place of the ancient Irish warrior-queen Maeve. The Alt is a storied glen on the side of this mountain, and it was in the shadow of this glen in the little village of Coolaney that the three master Irish traditional musicians in The Alt, John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary, first gathered to rehearse. Each player in The Alt is a leading light of today’s Celtic folk scene and a celebration of friendship and song. Doyle is perhaps the most influential guitarist in the Celtic genre with his high-powered approach to accompaniment. His singing and songwriting have placed him in the top tier of Irish performers.
Those who enjoy Quebecois music with its Francophone origins will enjoy Bon Débarras. This trio unites the worlds of music, dance and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse. On guitar, banjo, violin and harmonica, the group carries an identity, a style and an energy-filled zest for life.
Connla, a band from Armagh and Derry, Northern Ireland, makes a return visit to the festival. These young musicians wowed New World Festival fans in two previous appearances. Their music features strong traditional roots, as well as influences from across the globe. Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes have earned them praise across the folk community.
Ciara McCafferty (vocals), Ciaran Carlin (flute/whistles) and Paul Starrett (guitar), Emer Mallon (harp) and Conor Mallon (Uilleann pipes/whistles) comprise the band. Songlines magazine made Connla its “must see act” stating “a band this young shouldn’t be this good”.
Longtime fans of the festival will also welcome the return of Cantrip, featuring Dan Houghton (bagpipes, flute, whistles, guitar, bouzouki, vocals), Jon Bews (fiddle, vocals) and Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, vocals). They can be considered “the house band” having played this festival for more years than any other band.
Awarded the OPUS prize for Discovery of the Year 2017-18, among many other accolades since its first album release in 2017, É.T.É is quickly gaining an international audience. É.T.É is Élisabeth (fiddle, step-dancing, vocals), Thierry (bouzouki, podorythmie, vocals) and Élisabeth (cello, vocals). The word été in French means summer — a fitting tribute to how its original, lively take on Québec traditional music is infused with a new vitality.
Spintuition is an-award winning New England-based folk band that blends creativity and tradition into tight harmony and joyous rhythms. Silas Hamilton (guitar, piano, fiddle, vocals, feet), Willy Clemetson (fiddle, vocals, feet) and Samuel Foucher (accordion, piano, vocals) play primarily contra dance-style music but they have also crafted sweet arrangements of traditional songs into their repertoire for concerts.
In 2019, two years after the band was formed, Spintuition tied for first place in the Young Tradition Vermont contest in Burlington.
In addition to stages in historic Chandler Center for the Arts and Bethany Church, popular venues include the Dance and Family Tents. The biggest outdoor venue is the Dance Tent, where all afternoon and evening, various kinds of dances, from called contras to freestyle are accompanied by the festival’s bands.
Master step dancer and caller Pierre Chartrand accompanied by Alexis Chartrand and Nicolas Babineau, step dancer and street performer Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa, and Turning Stile will entertain listeners and dancers throughout the afternoon and early evening. Le Vent du Nord closes this anniversary festival with a rousing freestyle dance.
This year, to celebrate its 30th festival, organizers are giving one lucky winner a trip for two to Ireland. The vacation package includes airfare and accommodations for seven days and six nights and can be tailored to suit the winner’s interests and preference of location within Ireland.
