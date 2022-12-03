Barn Celtic

Since he was a kid, Seamus Egan has loved soundtracks. “It was always the thing I responded to in films,” he said. “I had this reservoir of references built up from watching loads of movies with the idea of: what would I do here.”

A multi-instrumentalist and renowned artist in traditional Irish music, Egan was a teen prodigy, winning four All-Ireland Championships on four different instruments by the age of 14. He later founded the Irish-American band Solas, and continues to work as one of the leading composers of the tradition, helping define the sound of Irish music today.

