An online festival of Celtic music, “Celtic Equinox,” presented by Cabot Arts on March 19 and 21, will bring together a lineup of superb musicians for three days of concerts and workshops. The festival, the creation of Cabot Arts, which partnered with Féile na Tána festival in Carlingford, County Louth, Ireland, will present a trans-Atlantic selection of emerging acts and established talent in the field of traditional and contemporary Celtic music.
There are several very well-known musicians performing on both sides of the Atlantic including Irish superstars. Attendees will see concerts by luminaries such as fiddler and singer Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from the band Altan and noted fiddler Kevin Burke from Patrick Street and other bands. Donal Lunny, one of the first Irish musicians to play the bouzouki and a founding member of Planxty and the Bothy Band, is also part of the lineup. Pennywhistle virtuoso Mary Bergin, tenor banjoist Gerry O’Connor and concertina player Edel Fox are other stars on the program.
From Vermont and New England. performers include the band Footworks, Scottish-style fiddler Joanne Garton, and the very popular Zeichner Trio. Steáfán & Saskia are from Ontario. In all, 24 different performers and bands will appear through a video link.
“A Celtic Equinox” has been an annual springtime concert event held in the Willey Building auditorium in Cabot. Past festivals featured regional musicians, and were attended by local central Vermonters. This year COVID-19 restrictions meant no concert gathering and no local festival.
Last year was a difficult year for Cabot Arts, which canceled more than a dozen shows. But Executive Director Dana Robinson is optimistic that this year’s streamed festival will provide a much larger audience with excellent entertainment.”
Robinson said, “This symbolizes our reemergence, ‘Celtic Equinox’ was the first program we canceled in 2020 and this is now the first program we are bringing back for 2021.”
Cabot Arts, like many local arts organizations nationwide, has felt the financial pinch caused by all the canceled shows.
“We’re out tens of thousands (of dollars) in canceled concerts as well as all the performers we employ,” Robinson said.
The festival owes its existence this year to the work of Montpelier-based CommArts and its creator Greg Banse, a website developer. CommArts began in 2020 after singer-songwriter Patti Casey asked for help to create a web presence for a show she was involved in. Banse said he saw this as an opportunity “to meet a need for local communities. I help them bridge the technology gap.”
CommArts, which helped Cabot Arts partner with Féile na Tána, will provide the platform for the videos and the live workshops. While not yet set, Banse said the workshops will likely be held on the Zoom platform. All the Irish material was pre-recorded.
Robinson said he put the festival together with American and Canadian performers by sending out an invitation. “I’ve known several Canadians for several years; others were recommended and Young Tradition Vermont got involved. It was really a call to artists,” he said.
Performances at the festival will average between 25 and 30 minutes. One advantage of this type of presentation, Robinson said, is that “they can be seen more than once.”
Festival programming for the 3-day event runs daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“People can really get their money’s worth if they watch it all,” Robinson said. “But since this is also a benefit for our organization they can simply contribute.”
“My hope is that this festival reminds people about Cabot Arts great Vermont and New England musicians and that we are still here,” Robinson said. “We hope to put some money in the pockets of our musicians.”
The full list of performers is: Arcanist (Vermont), Ava White (Vermont), Brian Finnegan (Ireland), Dermot Byrne (Ireland), Dominique Dodge (New Hampshire), Edel Fox (Ireland), Edwina Guckian (Ireland), Footworks (Vermont), Gerry O’Connor (Ireland), Hilary Weitzner (Vermont), Laoise Kelly (Ireland), Louise Mulcahy (Ireland), Joanne Garton (Vermont), John McIntyre (Ireland), Kevin Burke (Ireland), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Ireland), Mary Bergin (Ireland), Owen Kennedy (Maine), Robbie Harris (Ireland), Steáfán & Saskia (Ontario), Tiarnán Ó Duinnchinn (Ireland), The Zeichner Trio (Vermont), Woodson & Finley (Maine) an Zoë Conway (Ireland).
