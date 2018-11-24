“Bah! Christmas is a humbug.
Sally, bring my rum mug,
Slippers on my plum rug.
What’s that noise? Just some thug!
What’s that sound? It’s come again.
Tuck me safely in my den.
Bolt the door and latch the laces.
Keep away the unknown faces:
The lepers and the wretched poor,
Knocking, knocking at my door.”
Ebeneezer Scrooge is having a rough time. First, the charity ladies had shown up at his office to ask for donations. Next, homeless children pleaded with him for alms on his way home. Now, more unfortunates are rapping at his door. As he sings his “Humbug!” song, he has no clue how much worse his night will become.
Scrooge and company come to the stage in Stowe next weekend with four performances of Vermont Youth Theater’s original musical “A Christmas Carol” at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. This fast-paced adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, with music and lyrics by VYT founder and producing Artistic Director Mary List-Wheeler, features a cast of 43, including 18 VYT students.
VYT is presenting a second original holiday production specifically oriented to children and with an all-student cast at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House Dec. 7 and 8. “Christmas in Noisy Village” is based on stories by Swedish children’s author Astrid Lindgren of “Pippi Longstocking” fame and is also adapted with music and verse by List-Wheeler.
Written by Dickens in 1843 and published a week before Christmas of that year, the novella “A Christmas Carol” was an instant hit, and has continued to hold its own as a cherished holiday classic. The ghostly path to the redemption of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge still delights.
“I’ve seen many versions, but wanted to approach it in a way that there was still something to discover,” said List-Wheeler, founder of the Barre-based company, which provides theater education to students to age 18 and performance opportunities for adults.
All of the key elements of Dickens’ tale are here — mean-spirited Scrooge, his former business partner Marley, three revealing Christmas ghosts, and lots of Victorians. VYT’s production includes new elements inspired in part by List-Wheeler’s theater students when she developed the musical in 2016, and it was originally performed by an all student cast.
“Kids like creepy stuff, so the graveyard and warning about death set the mood,” she explained, noting that one student’s enthusiasm for playing a gravedigger led her to develop the lively chorus of gravediggers.
“The gravediggers are kind of the id of Scrooge, including encouraging him to go for the money, go for the gold,” said Wheeler. Musically, List-Wheeler noted, “They’re a bit like a ‘90s boy band.”
There are not only dark influences on Scrooge, though. A group of tender white spirits tries to encourage him to better instincts.
In its third season, VYT’s “A Christmas Carol” now features an adult and student cast, a cast that includes Broadway veteran actors Bill Carmichael as Scrooge and Peter Boynton as Marley. The change to a mix of adults and youth gave List-Wheeler the opportunity to expand the music with more challenging harmonies and more range — now basses to sopranos.
“A lot of the music is rooted in old carols — some of that structure is there. The audience may recognize a bit, but these are not holiday songs,” List-Wheeler said.
There’s a lot of breadth to the music. Besides riffs on ancient carols, there are some blues, classical, a little Latin rhythm, some rap and more.
The production is choreographed by Taryn Noelle, recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Arts Education.
“It’s wonderful to be bringing ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Spruce Peak. We hope it’s a wonderful capstone to their traditional Christmas in Stowe week and that many, many Vermont families will come up the beautiful mountain to enjoy it with us,” List-Wheeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.