Looking for that special Christmas or Hanukkah present for a music loving family member? We’ve reviewed a number of excellent albums this year.

Following on the heels of its first CD “Maple Run Band,” which we liked because of the quality of the songwriting, the simplicity of the production and its country music style, Maple Run Band’s second album the 10-track “Used to Be the Next Best Thing,” ups its game a notch. Maple Run Band with Trevor Crist at the helm sounds like a band seeking a broader audience. If it keeps on experimenting and adding new instruments, it might just find that audience.

