John Fusco: ‘Borderlands’John Fusco’s new album “heads west out of the Mississippi Delta and into the narrative landscape that has informed much of my filmmaking work,” says the acclaimed Morrisville-based filmmaker and musician.

“Borderlands,” released in October, is an assured, inspired and cohesive collection of songs and stories that mines Fusco’s deep knowledge of blues and roots music and his compelling tales about colorful characters and deeper emotional landscapes.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.