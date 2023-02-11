Alan Doyle, the former front man for the Canadian band Great Big Sea, will finally bring his Beautiful, Beautiful Band to the Barre Opera House for an 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, concert, one that has been delayed since February 2022 due to the COVID pandemic.

Doyle’s tour and concert in Barre was originally planned for 2020 around the release of his EP album “Rough Side Out,” inspired by the musical traditions of his native Newfoundland mixed with outside modern influences of country, Americana and folk. Since then, the never idle Doyle has released two additional albums, “Back to the Harbour” (2021), and most recently his first live album, “Here, Tonight” (2022).

