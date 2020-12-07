RUTLAND — Grace Church more than performed, it celebrated Handel’s “Messiah.” For, in this day of COVID-19, tradition had to give way to innovation and imagination. After 60 years of traditional performances, the church created a unique and impressive film of “Messiah” that in some ways took the spirit of the Baroque masterpiece deeper (and some ways not).
Resulting was a joyful musical and spiritual experience that was created safely, and can be experienced safely online in everyone’s home — and it is currently available for viewing.
For his fourth “Messiah,” Alastair Stout, Grace’s minister of music, created his own pastiche that offered a visual enhancement to some of the best-known music in history. Arias were seen in different parts of the church, while dancers interpreted choruses recorded in previous years. And there were timely reflections of Vermont.
New are the aria performances. The excellent Arka Quartet (aka VSO Juke Box Quartet), occasionally augmented, recorded the instrumental parts. Four familiar vocal soloists — the same four as for several previous years — added their vocal lines, and were superimposed on film of the quartet. This, of course, loses the intimate interaction of chamber music. Still, Stout led a tight rhythmically incisive performance.
The silvery voiced mezzo-soprano Amy Frostman brought her seamless lyricism to the alto arias, including a lovely “But who may abide the day of His coming.” Later, Frostman applied those qualities to the tender “He shall feed his flock like a shepherd,” where she was then joined by the brilliant soprano Allison Devery Steinmetz. Despite some tenuous moments, Steinmetz displayed vocal brilliance in “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion.”
In fact, all the soloists save Frostman had tenuous moments, but few. Cameron Steinmetz (Allison’s husband) opened with “Comfort ye my people,” sung invitingly and expressively with his light tenor. Bass Zeb McLellan was appropriately filmed in near-darkness for “For behold, darkness shall cover the earth,” which he sang warmly and expressively with his light bass.
As bringing together a chorus is impossible during the pandemic, Stout used recordings from the Grace Church “Messiah” presentation from 1975 to 2019. Though all were excellent performances, it was enlightening to hear how the fashion changed through the years.
“And the glory of the Lord,” directed in 1975 by Alan Walker, thoroughly enjoyed a full rich sound, emphasizing lyricism in both chorus and orchestra. Much the same could be sad of Walker’s 1988 “And he shall purify the sons of Levi,” which enjoyed some beautiful organ obbligato with the orchestra.
Stepping out of the chronology, the chorus that followed Frostman in “And he shall purify the sons of Levi” was conducted in 2016 by Sherrill Blodget, choral director at Castleton University. Immediately, everything is quicker, lighter, with a stronger rhythmic pulse, though equally convincing.
Moving back to 1998, Kevin Davis came down somewhere in between with “For unto us a child is born.” Rip Jackson’s 2007 “Glory to God in the highest” was brilliant, unusually precise in its sculpted drama.
Stout took the remaining two choruses from his own 2019 “Messiah.” In “His yoke is easy,” a light chorus and orchestra are layered for dramatic underscoring. “Hallelujah” was light and crisp, allowing Handel’s music to speak for itself. It was most effective.
The Arka Quartet — Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violins; Stefanie Taylor, viola; and John Dunlop, cello — provided expert support in the arias. Unfortunately, Stout substituted bagpipes, very well played by Ellen Green, for the strings in the Pastoral Symphony (Pifa), one of the most beautiful parts of Messiah.” In previous years, he used both.
During the choruses, views of a facsimile of Handel’s original score alternated with elegant and expressive dancing by members of the Vermont Center for Dance Education, directed by Stefania Nardi. The fine young dancers were Anna Carroll, Serena Clapp-Clark, Valentine Giesey, Hannah Gustafson and Abigail Severy.
Stout’s multimedia approach, despite some imperfections of execution, has to be called a success, and certainly a joy during this difficult time. And we can expect more innovative ideas like this appearing in future years, and not just from Grace Church.
Regardless, the humanity and spirituality of Handel’s masterpiece “Messiah” will always win out.
