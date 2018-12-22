Live music has long been a popular pick for ringing in the New Year, and this year’s offerings deliver a plethora of compelling events. Here’s a look at some noteworthy options happening around the state.
Dec. 29: Moon Hooch – Featuring two saxophonists and a drummer, the lauded Brooklyn band distills house, dubstep, drum’n’bass and jazz into its self-described “cave music.” Known for its rousing live shows, the trio is touring in support of its new EP, “Light It Up,” which was recorded at the Gnomehaus in Williston and released in April.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington, 8:30 p.m. Openers include lespecial and Honeycomb. Tickets are $20 advance, $23 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Dec. 30: Hayley Jane and the Primates – The rising Boston quintet stirs up Americana, soul and rock into its spirited sound, with powerhouse vocals delivered by Jane, “who has gradually made a name for herself as a force of nature on the jam scene,” according to Relix.
The Rusty Nail Stage, Stowe, 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-253-6245 or go online to www.tresamigosvt.com.
Dec. 30-31: Kat Wright – Rising stars on the national scene, the Burlington-based ensemble — led by powerhouse singer Wright — returns to Higher Ground for another two-night stand.
Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Francesca Blanchard and SoundCheck open. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show (all ages). Monday at 9 p.m. Upstate and JUPTR open. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show (all ages). $40 for two-day pass. Call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Dec. 31: Dave Keller with Ira Friedman – After hosting New Year’s Eve dance parties at Montpelier City Hall the past five years, Montpelier blues and soul standout Dave Keller takes it down a notch with an early-evening, seated concert. Joining him for the intimate affair is his longtime band-mate Ira Friedman, who’ll play the church’s gorgeous piano for the gig.“The dance parties were such a blast,” says Keller. “But I felt like it was time to try something a little different. I’m really excited about singing in the Unitarian Church’s sanctuary.”
Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St., 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance at www.davekeller.com/shows, or for $20 at the door. For information, email Keller at info@davekeller.com.
Dec. 31: Gang of Thieves – A popular presence on the Burlington scene for years, funk-rock four-piece Gang of Thieves brings its potent live show and infectious blend of funky riffs, catchy melodies and electric violin to Stowe.
The Rusty Nail Stage, Stowe, 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-253-6245 or go online to www.tresamigosvt.com.
Dec. 31: Lady Moon and the Eclipse – A Brooklyn-based “cosmic soul” collective, Lady Moon and the Eclipse brings its dance-inducing blend of R&B and Afrobeat-influenced rhythms to the intimate Zenbarn.
Zenbarn, Waterbury Center, 10 p.m. DJ Transplante opens. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show (general admission); call 802-244-8134 or go online to https://zenbarnvt.com.
Dec. 31: Dustbowl Revival – A Venice, Calif.-based roots collective, Dust Bowl Revival is an eight-piece group that blends old-school bluegrass, gospel, prewar blues and hot swing into its freewheeling mix. And its rousing live sets earned the group a 2013 “Best Live Band in Los Angeles” award from L.A. Weekly, which said its “old-school, All-American sonic safaris exemplify everything shows should be: hot, spontaneous, engaging and, best of all, a pleasure to hear.”
ArtsRiot, Burlington, 9 p.m. Brett Hughes & the Honky Tonk Crowd open. Tickets are $40 advance, $45 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Dec. 31: Highlight Burlington – After 35 years of First Night, the Queen City revamped its citywide celebration. Highlight, spearheaded by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen, features a new programming structure and a wide variety of arts-driven options. Events include everything from a “larger-than-life” community parade, hands-on creative activities, family-friendly daytime activities, to cutting-edge art installations, diverse cultural events and curated music performances.
Music events include such standout Vermont artists as Anais Mitchell, Henry Jamison, Soule Monde, and Ray Vega with Mal Maiz, among many others.
Burlington (various locations). Bracelets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids. For information or to purchase bracelets, go online to http://highlight.community.
Dec. 31: Swimmer – Burlington rock-fusion band Swimmer teams up with like-minded local bands Tar Iguana and Papa’s Porch.
Nectar’s, Burlington, 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 (age 21 and older); call 802-658-4771 or go online to https://liveatnectars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.