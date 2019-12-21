Live music has long been a popular pick for ringing in the New Year, and this year’s offerings deliver a plethora of compelling events. Here’s a look at some noteworthy options happening around the state.
Dec. 29: Moon HoochFeaturing two saxophonists and a drummer, the lauded Brooklyn band distills house, dubstep, drum’n’bass and jazz into its self-described “cave music.”
Known for its rousing live shows, the trio is touring in support of its 2018 EP, “Light It Up,” which was recorded at the Gnomehaus in Williston.
And Moon Hooch just released “Live in Los Angeles,” a soundboard recording of a Dec. 5 show at the Moroccan Lounge in L.A. In a recent email, the band says to “keep an eye out for other Moon Hooch live recordings in the future.”
Moon Hooch and opener Billy Dean Thomas perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 advance, $23 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Dec. 31: Liz Cooper & the StampedeOn its Facebook page, rising Nashville trio Liz Cooper & the Stampede describes itself as “a folk, psychedelic rock band” — and later, in the bio, as “dream-folk psychedelic rock.”
Featuring singer and guitarist Cooper, a 27-year-old native of Baltimore, along with Grant Prettyman on bass and Ryan Usher on drums, the tightknit trio brings its compelling powerhouse sound back to ArtsRiot nearly a year after headlining the Burlington music venue last March.
PopMatters dubbed the group one of the best new musical artists of 2018, calling it “one of the finest folk-rock bands that we have,” and Cooper’s “one-of-a-kind voice” that’s “distinctive, emotive, and thoroughly engaging, drawing you right into the song like a massive welcome mat.”
Liz Cooper & the Stampede are touring in support of their lauded full-length debut album, “Window Flowers,” released last year. The band recently released a four-song EP, “Live in Chicago.”
Liz Cooper & the Stampede and openers Hammydown and Francesca Blanchard perform at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $22 (all ages); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Dec. 31: Soule MondeSoule Monde (pronounced sol-leh mon-day) is the dynamic Vermont-based duo of keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton, best known as longtime members of the Trey Anastasio Band.
Soule Monde performs in support of a new live EP, “Live at the Cap,” released last summer. The recording is from an early-2019 opening set for the Disco Biscuits at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
The live EP is a follow-up to the band’s stellar sophomore album, “Must Be Nice.” Released in 2017 on Ropeadope, the groove-driven studio recording dives deeper into the dynamic duo’s singular blend of funk, jazz and Afrobeat, delivering a captivating set that satisfies the mind as much as the body and soul.
Soule Monde and opener the High Breaks perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Dec. 31: Highlight BurlingtonAfter 35 years of First Night, the Queen City last year revamped its citywide celebration. Highlight, spearheaded by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen and launched last year, features a wide variety of arts-driven options.
Events include everything from a “larger-than-life” community parade, hands-on creative activities, family-friendly daytime activities, to cutting-edge art installations, diverse cultural events and curated music performances.
Music events include such standout Vermont artists as Dwight & Nicole, Jennifer Hartswick & Friends and Mal Maiz, among many others.
Burlington (various locations). Bracelets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. For information or to purchase bracelets, go online to https://highlight.community/.
