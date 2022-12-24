‘A Pocket Chautauqua,” on Thursday, Dec. 29, will feature three family friendly mid-holiday week performances at the intimate Four Corners Schoolhouse — featuring Jon Gailmor, Dana and Susan Robinson, Tim Jennings and three generations of Azarians: Tom Banjo, artist Ethan, and wunderkind Francis.
Jon Gailmor
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Elmore singer-songwriter Jon Gailmor will offer songs and fun for the young at heart. He has been entertaining all ages of humans for 40 years, yet each performance feels fresh and new. These are songs to help audiences celebrate not only the year past, but their entire lives, as well, through laughter, group participation, and the entire emotional spectrum. Gailmor concerts leave no gut un-spilled; they’re fraught with originality, spontaneity and hopefulness.
Dana & Susan Robinson
3 to 4:30 p.m.: Dana and Susan Robinson, Cabot’s Americana/roots duo, combines vivid songwriting and storytelling, with fiddle tunes, clawhammer banjo, elegant melodies, and rich harmony singing.” Seven Days wrote, “Dana is a master storyteller, spinning his yarns with the precise skill of an artisan loom weaver.” The Times Argus has awarded their CD “The Town That Music Saved” a Tammie for Best Album in Vermont for 2019.
Tim Jennings & the Azarians
7:30 to 9 p.m.: Tim Jennings and Tom Banjo, Ethan and Francis Azarian present “Chautauqua Variety” — traditional and original music, folktales, “crankies,” and a bit of magic.
Jennings has been performing music and traditional tales all around Vermont and New England, and places much farther afield, since 1980. Reviewers call him “legendary,” “mesmerizing,” and “irresistible.” Off the circuit for several years in order to care for his late wife and performing partner, Leanne, he has burst back on the scene with a flurry of shows, including the recent “50 Years of Storytelling” at Lost Nation Theater.
Tom Banjo Azarian has been a fixture in Vermont folk circles since the mid-1950s. His musical “cranky” shows are recognized by connoisseurs as outstanding folk-art Americana, worthy of enshrinement in the Smithsonian. He is delightful.
Ethan Azarian, Tom’s son, is an excellent old-time musician, a unique singer-songwriter, a lapsed rocker (Hollywood Indians, Orange Mothers), and a prolific and widely collected grassroots painter. From Vermont, he is currently based in Austin, Texas, where he has been a vital part of the arts scene for more than 20 years.
Francis Azarian, Ethan’s 13-year-old son, continues the Azarian tradition of family music and art, supporting his father on keyboard and occasional vocals.
The historic one-room Four Corners Schoolhouse is at 945 Vincent Flats Road, just up the road from the modern East Montpelier School. For more information, email Tim Jennings at folktale@mac.com
