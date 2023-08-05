Greenberg

Green Room Productions will present Donald Margulies’ “Time Stands Still,” directed by Joanne Greenberg, Aug. 10-12 at Phantom Theater in Warren. Pictured is the cast, from left: Eric Reid-St. John, Maren Langdon Spillane, Maya Redington and Chris Hennessey.

 Courtesy Green Room Productions/

No one carries a passion for theater the way Joanne Greenberg does. After retiring from U-32 after 33 years of teaching and “loving every moment,” she set to work as a professional director and, at 75, has acquired a stellar reputation in the Vermont arts community with her company, Green Room Productions.

Greenberg is enthusiastic about the play, “Time Stands Still,” that she is touring in central Vermont in August and September. “It is a thought-provoking piece,” she said. “All four characters have these well-articulated and passionate and conflicting points of view about topics ranging from photojournalism to family.”

jhhubbard88@gmail.com

