BARRE – Studio Place Arts opens its doors Tuesday to four new exhibits. Community members are invited to attend the opening reception for these new shows, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
The annual stone show, “Rock Solid,” is featured in the main floor gallery and involves 20 artists who approach stone from varied perspectives and a variety of media. Towering over 7-feet-tall at the entrance of the gallery on the plaza in front of SPA is a sculpture called “Thought Cage” by Christopher Curtis of Stowe, cut from local granite with a rough, natural surface and smooth, polished interior spaces.
Inside, Giuliano Cecchinelli of Barre is presenting “Lily Pad of Vermont,” which appears to float on a water-like slab of Blue Pearl Quartzite, along with a group of his small figures carved from local Barre granite. Jeanne Carriati of Montpelier is exhibiting an Alabaster stone “sea shell” coupled with coral and shells. In total, there are more than 30 sculptures and 13 works on the walls, including a lithograph diptych by master printmaker Claire Van Vleit of Janus Press in Newark.
This show is joined by another first floor show, “Weaving Community: Recent Work from the Vermont Weavers Guild,” which occupies the SPA Classroom, and will be on view for only two weeks (through Sept. 28). The Guild has been a home for fiber artists to share techniques, tools, materials, and fellowship for more than 70 years; their show involves work by 20 members. These crafts persons will be sharing their skills during demonstrations, hands-on activities, talks, and gatherings that take place during the exhibition.
In the second floor gallery area at SPA, Tuyen My Nguyen of Barre, the recipient artist of the 2018-19 Studio Residency Program, is exhibiting “Perspective,” a large-scale thread installation in the studio that she occupied and smaller-scale works displayed nearby. On the third floor, Damariscotta Rouelle of Barre is exhibiting 11 arresting oil paintings in “Humanity: No Fear of the Other and the Good Life,” a show with fascinating, rich personal narratives that embrace the life experience.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-479-7069, or go online to www.studioplacearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.