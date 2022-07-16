One of the more intriguing bands around, The National brings its singular indie rock sound to Shelburne on Tuesday — its first non-festival show in North America since the fall of 2019 — two years after its originally scheduled date was canceled because of COVID.
“The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation,” said the band in a March tour announcement. “Summer 2022 is a time for reunion.”
Formed in 1999 in Brooklyn, New York, by a bunch of friends who grew up together outside Cincinnati, Ohio, the still New York City-based band is known for its moody, melancholic and anthemic sound that defies easy description.
And defying all logic, the Grammy Award-winning group has quietly become one of the biggest bands in rock — without any real hit songs to speak of.
Instead, The National — singer Matt Berninger, twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner on guitar, and brothers Bryan and Scott Devendorf on drums and bass — has become a celebrated indie-rock darling on the strength of its eight studio albums.
“Our music is far more popular than we ever thought it would be,” said Berninger, 51, in a 2019 New York Times feature on the band. “Oddball stuff does creep through sometimes: R.E.M., Tom Waits or Nick Cave.”
Following two albums on an independent label founded by the Dessner brothers, The National signed with indie label Beggars Banquet Records for its third album, 2005’s “Alligator.”
But it was the release of the band’s now classic 2007 album, “Boxer” — produced by University of Vermont graduate Peter Katis — that saw its stock rise considerably, garnering widespread critical acclaim.
“This album, like all great albums,” said PopMatters, “somehow transcends all the factors that makes it work, absorbs them in a seamless whole and breaks your heart in the process.”
“High Violet,” released in 2010 on British label 4AD, expanding the band’s breakthrough status, a landmark album for the band that charted worldwide.
“Its charms are subtle, its grip soft and easily shrugged by those who choose to pay it only passing attention,” said BBC Music. “Live with it a while, though, and ‘High Violet’ rewards patience with songs that color one’s waking existence, becoming vivid nighttime narratives when curtains are drawn.”
“Trouble Will Find Me,” released in 2013, earned a Grammy nomination while 2017’s “Sleep Well Beast” — one of the best-reviewed records that year — garnered the band its first Grammy Award, for Best Alternative Music Album.
For the band’s latest album, 2019’s sprawling “I Am Easy to Find,” the band took a decidedly different tack. The album, which was accompanied by a short film directed by Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander, features multiple guest vocalists and dozens of additional musicians.
The result is a fuller and lusher sound than on previous albums.
The record “feels like a restart for a band in its 20th year,” said Exclaim. “It might challenge some fans and may not ever grow on others, but more than anything, it proves that The National are not the band you thought they were. They’re way more than that.”
Since the release of “I Am Easy to Find,” the band and its members have been involved in a variety of projects.
The National collaborated with Taylor Swift, with Aaron Dessner acting as producer on her albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.” He also released another album with Bon Iver as Big Red Machine, while Berninger released his acclaimed 2021 solo album, “Serpentine Prison.”
The band, which tours as a seven-piece group (with trombonist Benjamin Lanz and trumpeter Kyle Resnick), has been performing a few new tunes on tour as part of its career-spanning sets.
In February, Bryce Dessner told British online magazine The Upcoming that The National was working on a new album, and that it would take a much more stripped-back approach than “I Am Easy to Find.”
“It’s all very exciting,” said Dessner, 46. “It kind of feels like back to the classic National sound in a way, which was really just the five of us, and it has a lot of energy in it.”
Opening the show is lauded singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus. The Virginia native, 27, now based in Philadelphia, was called “one of the best songwriters of her generation” by Rolling Stone.
Dacus performed a sold-out show at Higher Ground in October in support of her acclaimed third album, last year’s “Home Video,” which was included on numerous best-albums-of-the-year lists.
“As thoughtfully crafted as a collection of short stories,” said the New York Times, “‘Home Video’ achingly chronicles the tale of a young person who loses her religion but, in the process, gains autonomy, a sense of identity and the glorious strength to tell her own truths in song.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.