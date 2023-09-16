When Tajlei Levis first read “A Time to Be Born,” Dawn Powell’s 1942 novel, some 20 years ago, she had an immediate visceral reaction — “This is a musical!”

“The characters were just so visual and theatrical and funny, and it felt so contemporary in the plot of celebrity authors,” explains the Manchester-New York playwright. “It was the ‘reality show’ kind of journalism — the scheming, the society. Even though it was the ’40s, it spoke to me so urgently that I felt that it was a show that I had to write.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0